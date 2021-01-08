Top News

SpaceX Launches Turksat 5A Communications Satellite for Turkey, Ground Rocket

by

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – SpaceX it started what is expected to be another year full of launches with the delivery of a Turkish communications satellite in orbit tonight (7 January).

One 230 feet high (70 m) Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:15 pm EST (0215 GMT on January 8), about 45 minutes in a planned four-hour window, taking the Turksat 5A satellite into space. The brief delay was due to a downrange tracking issue, SpaceX said during its live launch broadcast.

