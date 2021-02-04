SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites on used record rocket, nail landing

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – SpaceX launched 60 more Starlink internet satellites to orbit this morning (February 4) on a mission that marked a milestone for reinforcing reuse for the company.

One of two stages Falcon 9 rocket topped by 60 broadband spacecraft taking off from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 1:19 EST (0619 GMT).

Approximately nine minutes later, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth, landing softly on one of SpaceX’s drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean. The huge ship, “Of course I still love you”, is one of two SpaceX ships that take falling propellers and return them to the port.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 60 Starlink Internet satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida on February 4, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

It was the fifth launch of this first stage of Falcon 9, which flew just 27 days ago – the fastest turnaround between missions for any SpaceX booster. Today’s launch was also the first of two nearly consecutive Starlink takeoffs; another 60 satellites are scheduled to fly on Friday morning (February 5) in a different Falcon 9.

Today’s launch, dubbed Starlink 18, passed the next flight, known as Starlink 17. Starlink 17 was due to take off on Monday (February 1), but has been delayed due to bad weather in the recovery zone and the need to extra pre-preparation – flight checks.

For a while, it looked like Starlink 17 was going to fly this morning as well. The Eastern Range, which oversees all US east coast launches, obtained SpaceX approval to launch Starlink 17 today from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, next to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, less than five hours after Starlink 18 took flight.

If that had happened, it would have been the first time since 1966 that two orbital missions were launched from the Eastern Cordillera on the same day, officials from the 45th Space Wing said. via Twitter yesterday (February 3). On November 11, 1966, a Gemini rocket and an Atlas Agena were launched just 99 minutes apart.

This short response time between Falcon 9 launches may be because SpaceX operates from two different launch platforms here in Florida and also because the Space Force has simplified launch procedures. Such simplification is possible in part because all Falcon 9 rockets are equipped with an automatic flight termination system (FTS), which reduces the amount of personnel required on the console for any launch.

The FTS is a safety feature that will destroy a rocket in a controlled manner if something goes wrong during the flight. The Falcon 9 is currently the only American rocket that contains an automated FTS – meaning that the rocket’s on-board computer can detect if something is wrong and, if so, shut down the rocket’s engines before takeoff or destroy the vehicle in flight .

Other rockets rely on humans to make this call, but as a requirement defined by Space Wing, all future launchers (New Glenn from Blue Origin and Vulcan Centaur from United Launch Alliance, for example) will also have this key feature.

Fold the launches

With today’s successful launch, SpaceX has already deposited more than 1,000 Starlink satellites in orbit. And there are more releases coming; The initial Starlink constellation of SpaceX will consist of 1,440 satellites, and there may eventually be tens of thousands of spaceships in the network.

Starlink 17, the other part of the doubleheader, was originally set to take off on Monday (February 1). It was initially pressed 24 hours to allow better weather conditions in the recovery zone, then it was delayed several times, causing it to switch places with Starlink 18. SpaceX depends a lot on its fleet of reused rockets, so the company wants to be sure of that their recovery efforts are successful.

The Starlink 17 will mark only the second time that one of the company’s first Falcon 9 stages has flown eight times. The booster, known as the B1049 designation, launched a Telstar communications satellite in September 2018, launched an Iridium NEXT satellite in January 2019 and then flew five different Starlink missions.

A record launch

The first stage of Falcon 9 for Starlink 18, booster B1060, today set a new record for the fastest response time between flights: the B1060 just transported the Turksat 5A satellite to space on Turkey on January 7. Before that, it had launched a GPS III satellite for the United States Space Force and also upgraded two other Starlink lots.

Today’s launch was the fourth of 2021 for SpaceX and Starlink’s 17th overall mission. It was also the 107th overall flight of the workhorse Falcon 9, as well as the company’s 73rd successful rocket flight.

SpaceX performed a record 26 missions in 2020, with 22 of them on reconditioned rockets.

The current Falcon 9 iteration, which entered service in 2018, has the ability to fly multiple times with few reforms in between. This is thanks to a series of updates – including a more robust thermal protection system, titanium grid fins and a more durable interstate – that facilitate reuse.

As such, SpaceX relied heavily on its veteran rocket fleet, having now reflowed a total of 53 first-stage propellers since the first landed on dry land in Cape Canaveral in December 2015.

SpaceX has its two drone landing platforms – “Of course I still love you” and “Just read the instructions” – in Florida, allowing you to launch (and land) more rockets. Both huge ships are stationed in their respective recovery zones, awaiting action.

“Of course I still love you” was recently remodeled after a busy year of 2020. He did his rocket job today, and “Just Read the Instructions” will fire on Friday.

Falling fairing

SpaceX also has two boats equipped with a fast net, designed to recover falling payload fairings, the protective cones that surround the satellites during launch. Both boats – GO Ms. Tree and GO Ms. Chief – were mobilized for action. They were at the port of Morehead City, North Carolina, until weather conditions improved and SpaceX could launch the Starlink 18 mission.

For most of the week, the sea in the recovery zone was very rough for the boats, but that has improved today and the company has been able to safely recover all of its hardware.

GO Ms. Tree and GO Ms. Chief will likely harvest the two pieces of fairing – the SpaceX fairings return to Earth in two halves – from the ocean for future reuse. Both fairing halves in this mission have been used before.

Follow Amy Thompson on Twitter @astrogingersnap. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.