SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites on used record rocket, nail landing

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – SpaceX launched 60 more Starlink internet satellites to orbit this morning (February 4) on a mission that marked a milestone for reinforcing reuse for the company.

One of two stages Falcon 9 rocket topped by 60 broadband spacecraft taking off from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 1:19 EST (0619 GMT).

