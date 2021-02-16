SpaceX launches 60 new Starlink Internet satellites in orbit, rocket landing fails

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – A SpaceX The Falcon 9 rocket launched a new batch of 60 Starlink Internet satellites in orbit on Monday night (February 15), but failed to land on a floating platform at sea.

The two stages Falcon 9 booster , covered with the broadband spacecraft 60, took off from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:59 pm EST (0359 GMT on February 16). Approximately nine minutes later, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth to attempt its sixth landing on the SpaceX drone ship “Of course I still love you” in the Atlantic Ocean, “but missed the target.

“It looks like we didn’t land our booster on Of Course I Still Love You tonight,” said SpaceX manufacturing engineer Jessica Anderson during live launch comments. “It is a pity that we have not recovered this driver, but our second stage is still on a nominal trajectory.”

SpaceX prefers to recover its Falcon 9 rocket stages for reuse, but the company has also said repeatedly that delivering the payload of an orbiting flight is always the main mission.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink Internet satellites takes off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Florida Space Force Base at 10:59 pm EST on February 15, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

One of SpaceX’s frequent flyers has put this latest Starlink mission into orbit. The booster, dubbed the B1059, previously carried two different SpaceX Dragon cargo refueling missions to the International Space Station – CRS-19 in December 2019 and CRS-20 in March 2020 – a Starlink mission last June, an Earth observation satellite to Argentina (SAOCOM-1B August 2020), and a spy satellite for the US government as part of the NROL-108 mission in December.

Tonight’s launch was the first of two Starlink takeoffs planned within a week; another 60 satellites are scheduled to take off on Wednesday (February 17) in a different Falcon 9. The rapid succession is due to the fact that SpaceX recently had to shuffle its planned Starlink missions due to somewhat challenging weather and hardware problems.

This mission, dubbed Starlink 19, went on after SpaceX’s 18th Starlink mission took off on February 4. Both flights overtook Starlink 17, which was originally scheduled to launch on February 1. Scheduled to fly on one of SpaceX’s two frequent fliers, the B1049, the mission has been delayed several times and is now due to take off just after midnight. February 17th.

During initial mission planning, SpaceX aimed to launch two Starlink missions just a few hours apart – the first to the space coast since 1966, when a Gemini rocket was followed by an Atlas Agena just 99 minutes later. Ultimately, the dual missions did not happen, but in an unprecedented move into the era of commercial space flights, Eastern Range (the agency that oversees launches along the East Coast) okay two missions to launch in quick succession.

This is an achievement that we can see happen at a later date, especially as more launch providers become active and more and more launches take off from Florida. Last year, there was a record 31 launches for the year, and 2021 may be even more busy, as the 45th Space Wing is preparing for at least 40 missions.

Fold the launches

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 satellites from the Internet Starlink flies into orbit on February 15, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Originally scheduled for release on Sunday night, SpaceX had to stop due to bad weather at the launch site. Thunder storms swept through Florida last weekend, preventing the flight from taking off.

Conditions improved on Monday and Falcon 9 was able to fly, marking the fifth launch of the year for SpaceX and allowing the company to await its next mission. Another stack of Starlink satellites is set to take off from another SpaceX launch site in Florida on NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A here.

The mission was also the 108th general flight for the SpaceX workhorse Falcon 9. This would have marked the company’s 75th rocket flight if the Falcon 9 had caught its touch.

To retrieve its return boosters, SpaceX uses two massive floating landing platforms – “Of course I still love you” and “Just read the instructions” – in addition to its landing platforms, which allow the company to launch (and land) more rockets . Usually, drone ships see most of the action, as more fuel reserves are needed to land on land than to land at sea.

The version of Falcon 9 that we see today is an enhanced version of its predecessors, capable of flying several times with only minor renovations between them. This is due to a series of updates that Falcon 9 received in 2018 – including a more robust thermal protection system, titanium grid fins and a more durable interstage – that facilitate reuse.

As such, this fleet of more capable rockets has enabled SpaceX to fly more missions. The company launched a record 26 times in 2020, with 22 of those flights on veteran rockets.

The company plans to break that record by 2021, as it expects to launch at least 40 rockets between the launch facilities in California and Florida.

Building a megaconstellation

With the success of tonight’s launch, SpaceX now has more than 1,000 Starlink satellites in orbit. And there are many more releases coming; SpaceX’s initial Starlink constellation will consist of 1,440 satellites, and the company sought approval for tens of thousands most.

The company launched its huge constellation, which surpasses any other constellation currently in orbit, with the overall goal of connecting the globe.

To that end, SpaceX has designed a fleet of flat-panel broadband satellites that will fly over Earth, providing users around the world with Internet coverage.

Tonight’s flight arrives just days after SpaceX started offering pre-orders to the public. Last week, the company opened its website to potential customers on a first-come, first-served basis, while the company is conducting an extensive phase of international and domestic beta testing.

Potential users can order the equipment and sign up for the service, which could take six months or more to become available, according to the website.

SpaceX began its beta test phase “better than nothing” in 2020, when the company allowed its employees to put the growing satellite service to the test.

Company founder and CEO Elon Musk He said it would be necessary to have between 500-800 Starlink satellites in orbit before the coverage could begin to spread. As soon as this milestone was reached, the company began testing its new service.

The first reports from employees indicated that the service worked and even allowed the streaming of several high-definition programs at the same time. Soon after, SpaceX invited users to start testing its service, while continuing to launch more and more satellites.

The company was given permission to start rolling out its service to users in the UK earlier this year, and even got its first Canadian customer last December.

Pikangikum First Nation was able to use the service to connect its members and provide access to education programs, as well as telemedicine and more.

Falling fairing

GO Ms. Tree and GO Ms. Chief, the two SpaceX-equipped boats are also parked in the Atlantic. The dynamic duo will recover the rocket cone (also known as payload fairing), after the two pieces fall back to Earth.

Equipped with navigation software and special parachutes, the two halves of the protective shield will guide themselves back to Earth, and are likely to be removed from the water after splashing.

Occasionally, SpaceX catches the fairings falling into the air, but it depends on the winds and the weather. Recovery efforts are usually announced by SpaceX 45 minutes after takeoff.

Follow Amy Thompson on Twitter @astrogingersnap. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.