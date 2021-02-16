Top News

SpaceX launches 60 new Starlink Internet satellites in orbit, rocket landing fails

by

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – A SpaceX The Falcon 9 rocket launched a new batch of 60 Starlink Internet satellites in orbit on Monday night (February 15), but failed to land on a floating platform at sea.

The two stages Falcon 9 booster, covered with the broadband spacecraft 60, took off from Space Launch Complex 40 here at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:59 pm EST (0359 GMT on February 16). Approximately nine minutes later, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth to attempt its sixth landing on the SpaceX drone ship “Of course I still love you” in the Atlantic Ocean, “but missed the target.

