Snow, strong winds hit the province, turned off power, canceled schools

Nova Scotia is being hit by a multi-layered storm that is bringing snow and strong winds, followed by heavy rains, across much of the province. The first part of the storm has already cut off electricity for about 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers and canceled classes at many schools.

Most major education centers in the province closed schools during the day, including centers in Halifax, Cape Breton, Annapolis Valley, Chignecto-Central, Strait Regional and many CSAP schools.

Several NSCC universities and campuses also closed during the day.

Nearly 4,000 NSP customers are without power, with most of these outages on the province’s South Shore. The energy utility expects to have electricity restored to many of these customers by 1:30 pm today, according to its website.

Nova Scotia Power said it has teams ready to work.

“We have about 300 people across the province – that would include field technicians, it would include contractors, power line technicians, forestry teams – around 300 across Yarmouth province to Cape Breton,” said Jacqueline Foster, spokeswoman Utility voice.

A large part of the province is expected to receive about 10 cm of snow. (Paul Palmeter / CBC)

However, with winds forecast for gusts up to 100 km / h today, this can delay repairs.

“It really reduces to the wind, and when it is above 80 km / h it is not considered safe for our crews. They will stay put until it is safe to return and continue to restore energy, ”said Foster.

Snow had already begun to accumulate on the streets of Halifax at 6 am on Tuesday morning, making driving conditions slippery.

The Halifax Regional Police are asking people to drive with extreme caution today. Drivers are asked to allow more time for their journey, so that they do not have to rush, to clear all snow from their vehicles – including the roof – and to turn on the headlights.

“Winter driving conditions can vary dramatically in our region and require full attention from the driver. Road conditions generally guarantee a significantly slower speed than indicated,” said Const. John MacLeod in a press release.

He also said that drivers need to keep an eye on pedestrians. Pedestrians are reminded to wait until the vehicle comes to a complete stop before attempting to cross the road.

Environment Canada is warning about the risk of blown snow in some areas.

Much of Nova Scotia is expected to receive about 10 cm of snow this morning, with winds of around 50 km / h. Winds along the south coast will reach 100 km / h this morning.

Snow started in Halifax early Tuesday morning. It is expected to switch to heavy rain later in the day. (Craig Paisley / CBC)

Environment Canada issued wind notices for Guysborough, Halifax, Hants, Inverness, Lunenburg, Queens, Richmond, Shelburne, Cape Breton, Victoria and Yarmouth counties.

The winds in these areas will reach 80 km / h and gusts up to 100 km / h. These winds are expected to increase this afternoon and tonight.

Today’s snow will transition to ice pellets, then rain and possibly freezing rain.

A rain alert was issued for almost the entire province. The rain will start first in the southwest of the province in the late morning and then arrive in the rest of the province this afternoon until night. It is not expected to rain on Cape Breton until tonight.

Anywhere from 25 to 80 mm of rain can fall between today and tonight. Rain will decrease for showers during the night or on Wednesday morning.

The national meteorologist is warning that it could cause flash floods and puddles on the roads, with localized flooding being possible.

