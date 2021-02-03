Slippery roads keep many New Brunswick schools closed on the second day

Poor road conditions after Tuesday’s storm are keeping many schools closed for the second day.

All schools in the school districts of western Anglophone, eastern Anglophone and northern English are closed.

All schools in the School District of the French-speaking Northeast are closed. And all schools in the Southern Francophone School District are closed, with the exception of Saint John and Quispamsis.

Travel not recommended in some areas

Travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Quebec border and Grand Falls.

“Driving conditions are extremely bad,” said RCMP New Brunswick on Twitter.

Weather and road conditions improved on the Trans-Canada Highway between Grand Falls and Upper Kingsclear. A “travel not recommended” notice has been canceled.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings still issued

A winter storm hit New Brunswick on Tuesday with snow that turned into pellets of ice and rain.

According to Environment Canada, the Moncton area saw more snow on Tuesday, up to 21 cm. Here are the unofficial snowfall figures from the national weather agency:

Bouctouche: 20 cm

Miscou Island: 19 cm

Fredericton: 16 cm

Miramichi: 15 cm

Edmundston: 12 cm

Saint John: 10 cm

The northern parts of the province are still under warnings of winter and snowstorms issued by Environment Canada. These areas include:

Bathurst and Chaleur Region

Campbellton County and Restigouche

Edmundston and Madawaska County

These areas can expect gusts of up to 50 km / h and an additional five to 10 centimeters of snow on Wednesday morning.

The rapid change from snow to rain has left roads with water and ice in many areas. Reduce speed, turn off the phone and have plenty of space to brake. Watch out for pedestrians and children on their way to school. Have a nice day. & mdash;@saintjohnpolice

“Snow and blown snow will persist this morning for several hours before eventually decreasing to gusts,” said the national weather agency.

This is what happens behind the scenes when transportation managers see snow, ice or another problem in the forecast. 1:48

The Acadian Peninsula is subject to a special weather forecast and can expect higher-than-normal water levels and large waves.