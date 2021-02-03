Top News

Slippery roads keep many New Brunswick schools closed on the second day

by

Poor road conditions after Tuesday’s storm are keeping many schools closed for the second day.

All schools in the school districts of western Anglophone, eastern Anglophone and northern English are closed.

All schools in the School District of the French-speaking Northeast are closed. And all schools in the Southern Francophone School District are closed, with the exception of Saint John and Quispamsis.

Travel not recommended in some areas

Travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Quebec border and Grand Falls.

“Driving conditions are extremely bad,” said RCMP New Brunswick on Twitter.

Weather and road conditions improved on the Trans-Canada Highway between Grand Falls and Upper Kingsclear. A “travel not recommended” notice has been canceled.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings still issued

A winter storm hit New Brunswick on Tuesday with snow that turned into pellets of ice and rain.

According to Environment Canada, the Moncton area saw more snow on Tuesday, up to 21 cm. Here are the unofficial snowfall figures from the national weather agency:

  • Bouctouche: 20 cm
  • Miscou Island: 19 cm
  • Fredericton: 16 cm
  • Miramichi: 15 cm
  • Edmundston: 12 cm
  • Saint John: 10 cm

The northern parts of the province are still under warnings of winter and snowstorms issued by Environment Canada. These areas include:

  • Bathurst and Chaleur Region
  • Campbellton County and Restigouche
  • Edmundston and Madawaska County

These areas can expect gusts of up to 50 km / h and an additional five to 10 centimeters of snow on Wednesday morning.

READ  'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

“Snow and blown snow will persist this morning for several hours before eventually decreasing to gusts,” said the national weather agency.

This is what happens behind the scenes when transportation managers see snow, ice or another problem in the forecast. 1:48

The Acadian Peninsula is subject to a special weather forecast and can expect higher-than-normal water levels and large waves.

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

COVID-19 Ontario: Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases set another new record

TORONTO – Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19...
Read More

You may also like

7 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia; active cases drop to 48

Robert Streb wins RSM Classic after two-hole playoff

Teardown reveals major changes in iPhone 12 design to include 5G

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *