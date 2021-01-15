‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Saved by the gong Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the popular teen series, was hospitalized in stage 4 Cancer. A representative of the actor confirmed the diagnosis for Rolling Stone, adding that Diamond checked into a hospital this week after feeling bad. The type of cancer the actor faces was not disclosed.

According Weekly entertainment, Diamond is in treatment at a Florida hospital. “He is undergoing chemotherapy, so he will be there for at least another week and then we will find out when he will return home,” said his representative. THAT, adding that the actor will make a statement as soon as he knows more. “Next week, we will have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need to be comfortable with.” The representative said the actor had also recently suffered from herpes zoster, “so he is in a lot of pain”.

Diamond, who starred in the series Saved by the gong from 1989 to 1993, he reprized his role as Screech in the franchise’s two spinoffs: Saved by the bell: the college years and Saved by the bell: the new class. He is not part of the recent Peacock’s series revival, which features some of his former castmates.