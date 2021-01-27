Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first with a new energy-efficient OLED screen

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, is Samsung’s first display phone new OLED panels with low power consumption. In a press release, Samsung says the new screen consumes 16% less energy thanks to “newly developed organic material” which means “electron flow faster and easier through the organic layer of the screen”

“In other words,” explains Samsung, the technology means that its “OLED panels can create brighter light and consume less energy, which increases battery life.” A smartphone screen is usually one of the most energy-consuming components, so efficiency gains here can have a big impact on the overall battery life of the device. Inside our review, we noticed that the S21 Ultra has excellent battery life that lasts “beyond an entire day”.

“Electrons flow faster and more easily through the organic layer of the screen”

Samsung confirmed for The Verge that the S21 Ultra uses an LTPO (also known as a Low temperature polycrystalline oxide), but it’s not the first of Samsung’s phones to do that. Last year, He c reported that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also used LTPO screens, which Samsung branded as HOP (hybrid oxide and polycrystalline silicon). However, this week’s announcement says the S21 Ultra is the “first” to use more efficient panels, suggesting that the Samsung Display has further refined the technology compared to the Note 20 Ultra.

Before appearing on smartphones, LTPO displays were used in smart watches. He c notes that the Apple Watch Series 4 featured an LTPO screen produced by LG, while Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 used an LTPO screen produced by Samsung Display.

If the reports are accurate, the next Apple iPhones could soon benefit from Samsung Display’s low-power panel technology. Earlier this year, He c reported that the South Korean company is about to supply LTPO panels for Apple iPhones 2021. According to the report, Apple will use 120 Hz LTPO OLED screens on two of its four iPhones in the second half of the year, while the other two will have more traditional OLED panels.