Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro cost $ 199

More details about Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless headphones with active noise cancellation were leaked, including the price.

According to slides shared on Twitter by WalkingCat, Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $ 199 at launch, making it $ 80 cheaper than the Bose QuietComfort headphones, our noise canceling champions. Samsung’s professional buttons feature high IPX7 durability against dust and water, and up to 8 hours of listening time, which can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case. WalkingCat provides this useful chart to compare the specifications of all Samsung wireless buttons.

WalkingCat also shared a slide showing an exploded view of the new active noise canceling buttons, revealing an 11 mm woofer and a 6.5 mm tweeter. The slide also supports rumors of a Apple-like spatial audio feature. At a price of $ 199, Buds Pro would be $ 50 cheaper than Apple’s wireless AirPods Pro. At least on paper, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro looks very competitive with Apple’s best friends.

The new slides are similar to the ones that were leaked yesterday by WalkingCat, showing details about Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from $ 699. We will soon know if they are legitimate. The big CES show is coming up and Samsung is hosting its own event in January for the supposed launch of Galaxy S21 series.