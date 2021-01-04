Samsung will unveil new smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14

Samsung sent media invitations to its Galaxy Unpacked event on Thursday, January 14, when the company is due to officially announce its new Galaxy S21 line.

Samsung should present three new smartphones at the event: Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. Successors to last year’s Galaxy S20 series will come in familiar options from 6.2 to 6.8 inches in size, with the S21 and S21 Plus considered similar, except for size, and the S21 Ultra offering a more premium device with specs and better cameras, and support for the Samsung S-Pen.

According to rumors, the S21 and 21 Plus have a flat panel with a centralized perforated camera and a minimum of front bezels, while the rear camera is a vertically configured triple camera, consisting of a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and a telephoto 64MP lens.

Meanwhile, the S21 Ultra has a larger curved screen and a quad-lens camera system with a single periscope lens with 10MP 10x super telephoto zoom, along with a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera 3x 10MP. It also features a laser autofocus system that replaces the flight time sensor found on the S20 Ultra.



Samsung is rumored to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 chips in its new smartphones, depending on the region. Like its predecessors, all devices will offer 120 Hz and 60 Hz refresh rates, as well as 5G connectivity.

When it became clear that the iPhone 12 escalation and others Iphone models would not ship with a power adapter and headphones, Samsung mocked Apple on its social channels pointing out that Samsung Galaxy smartphones continue to ship with a power adapter. However, recent reports have said that Samsung can also remove the power adapter and headphones of their smartphones, starting with the Galaxy S21 line.

Samsung’s rivals ‌iPhone 12‌ are expected to come at a cheaper price than last year’s S20 family – WinFuture quotes prices of 849 euros (about $ 1,043) for the S21 and 1,049 euros (about $ 1,290) for the S21 Plus. Phones should be available for purchase a few weeks after the Samsung Unpacked event.

We will have coverage of the event, as it is interesting to take a look at the new features that Apple’s competitors are revealing to compete with the “iPhone”.