Samsung unveils new S Pen Pro, announces support for third-party stylets

Something important was almost lost in the fireworks of the Galaxy S21 launch – Samsung is launching two new S Pens, including a Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G supports both, in fact, you can use any old or current S Pen (so, if you have an old Note nearby, you can use your pen).

The new S Pen is larger in all dimensions, making it more comfortable. This is possible because the pen does not need to fit inside a thin phone, instead, it is placed on the side of selected boxes.

We must point out that this is a passive stylus (since there is no battery inside), so the Bluetooth functionality of the recent Galaxy Notes is missing. However, thanks to Wacom technology, the S21 Ultra can detect when you press the button to trigger certain actions and shortcuts (as long as the S Pen is close to the screen).

Then there is the S Pen Pro. It is even bigger and offers Bluetooth features, for example, using the pen as a remote shutter key or controlling the music player. The Pro will be available later this year, its price has not been revealed.

As for the basic S Pen for Galaxy S21 Ultra, it costs $ 40 or you can get a $ 70 case that comes with the pen. Or, again, you can use an old S Pen that you own.

OS Pen Pro is not exclusive to the S21 Ultra, in fact, it will work on S Pen compatible devices as soon as they are upgraded to One UI 3.1. The list includes the Galaxy Note10 and Note20, as well as tablets like the Galaxy Tab S6 and S7.

Perhaps an even bigger deal is that Samsung is opening the S Pen to third-party companies that sell Wacom-based stylets. It is not clear whether they will work from day one or if a software update is needed.

Here is a quick look at some supported models:









Compatible pens: Mitsubishi Hi-Uni Digital Pencil • Staedtler Noris digital • LAMY AL-star black EMR

Check out our ad coverage summary for more information on the Galaxy S21 series and other products that Samsung unveiled yesterday.