Samsung launches the free TV Plus app for more Galaxy phones, including the A series

Samsung launched TV Plus as a video rental service in the United States in 2016, while experimenting with video ads in its homeland, South Korea. The service was made available for the first time to smart TVs in company from 2016, but has been expanded to its smartphones.

Samsung is now launching the free TV service for all three Samsung folding devices, which include the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. The service will also be implemented on the Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 and some Galaxy A series devices. An explicit list of supported devices has not yet been published by Samsung in its Internet network location but the Samsung Store Plus app’s Galaxy Store and Google Play Store listings show that the Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G are the three Galaxy A series phones that are gaining support for the app. Also among the supported devices is the robust Galaxy Xcover Pro.

Samsung TV Plus has now been made available for the latest models of the Galaxy S series, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 10 series devices in early September. The latest addition expands the free TV Plus service to most of the galaxy’s flagship and mid-range segment.

Samsung TV Plus is a free TV service that gives users access to thousands of programs, from news to documentaries, entertainment and more on a selection of more than 150 channels. The Samsung TV Plus smartphone app is currently only available in the U.S. You can download the app from the Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store.

