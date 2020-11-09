Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may debut with an updated camera sensor

O Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be revealed in early January, and phones are should be on sale at the end of that month. The first renderings of the next smartphones have already been leaked along with its battery capabilities. Now, new information about the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera has emerged.

According @UniverseIce, a Galaxy S21 Ultra will bring a small improvement over the Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of the main camera. The next flagship smartphone is said to use the ISOCELL HM3 camera sensor with 108MP resolution and 0.8μm pixels. The new sensor offers 12% better light sensitivity, allowing the phone to capture a little more detail. This will also help the Galaxy S21 Ultra capture images faster in low light.

Most importantly, Samsung will bring down the 3D ToF sensor used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The company will replace the 3D ToF sensor with laser auto focus on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will help with a more reliable autofocus in low light conditions and closer subjects. Samsung had already switched to laser auto focus with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

It is still unclear whether the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a quad camera or a penta camera setup. The phone should feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-O flat panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, QHD + and HDR10 + resolution. The Galaxy S21 Ultra could debut with Android 11based on One UI 3.1, Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 875 processor, it is a 5,000 mAh battery.