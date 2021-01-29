Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 5G appear in official leaked renderings

Samsung is already in the process of upgrading its A-series of smartphones to 2021, and that won’t stop anytime soon. In fact, it has not yet reached the A5x, which is traditionally its best-selling smartphone.

While we wait for an official announcement, Evan Blass of @evleaks fame has taken over the following official-looking rendering, which shows the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G.

Compared to its predecessor, the A51 5G, the front looks frighteningly similar, while at the rear the camera arrangement is different when it comes to the placement of the sensors, but also in terms of the design of the island that houses them all. The new design puts this camera set in line with other recent devices from the Korean company.

As a bonus, Blass also shared a full front photo of the upcoming Galaxy A72 5G, another phone that is coming, but that we’ve seen before. And if we hadn’t told you that this was a different device, you could probably easily have assumed that it is still the A52 – that’s the similarity of these designs.

The Galaxy A52 5G was caught in the Geekbench with a Snapdragon 750G at the helm last year, and a certification informed us that it will support 15W charging. More details about these two devices should be released soon, so stay tuned.

