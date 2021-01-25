Roussin stands firm against companies affected by the slow reopening, while Manitoba publishes 113 new COVID-19 cases

Manitoba reported five deaths and 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when the province emerged from the first – but only slight – easing of restrictions in two months.

Although many Manitobans could buy non-essential goods in stores As of Saturday, the province remains at the red, or critical, level of its pandemic response system and the Provincial Director of Public Health, Dr. Brent Roussin, is hearing frustration.

However, he took a firm stand against the urge of some to widen the reopening.

“Public health is aware that many companies and sectors are frustrated that they are still unable to open at this time,” he said.

“It all comes down to the nature of the virus, which we know that it spreads with close contact, prolonged contact indoors, especially in crowded places.”

Companies that sell non-essential products – and some service providers, including barbershops and hairdressers – may reopen.

The flexible rules do not apply to the Northern Health Region, however, because of the stubbornly high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

They also don’t apply to restaurants, fitness facilities, recreation or concert and theater venues, for which the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses expressed concern over the weekend.

Keeping these deals closed “is not a reflection of the efforts of this sector. It is a reflection of the virus,” said Roussin.

“There are a lot of important things out there. A lot of impact on a lot of different people – mental health, economic impacts – but we just can’t go back to where we were in November,” he said.

“And those are the difficult choices we make.”

Decreased cases, positivity rate increasing

Although Monday’s case count is a significant drop from the seven-day average of 170, the north is again reporting most new cases, at 58.

“We are really concerned with the level of transmission that is happening now,” said Roussin, noting that “a lot of work” is going on at the moment for all levels of government to resolve this.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg health region has 33 new cases, while there are 10 new cases in the Interlake – Eastern health region and six in the Prairie Mountain Health region and the Southern Health region.

In total, there are 272 patients with COVID-19 in provincial hospitals, a decrease of six from Sunday, with 36 in intensive care, also a decrease of six.

On the other hand, the positivity rate of the five-day test increased compared to Sunday – 10.8 percent in the provinces and 6.8 percent in Winnipeg.

Death toll exceeds 800

The last five deaths have taken the province beyond the 800 mark, with 804 people killed by coronavirus.

Of the five deaths, three are from Prairie Mountain – a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s who is linked to the outbreak at the McCreary / Alonsa Health Center and a man in her 80s who is linked to the outbreak at the medical center unit of the Dauphin Regional Health Center.

The other two are from the Winnipeg region: a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s. His death is linked to the outbreak in Concordia Square.

The outbreaks were declared closed at the Brandon Correctional Center, Woodhaven Manor in Steinbach and River Ridge II Retirement Residence in Winnipeg.

Some optimism can be drawn from the lower case numbers, as well as the death rate – two on Friday and three each on Saturday and Sunday – but experience shows that these statistics can change quickly if we don’t stay focused, said Roussin.

He asked the public to remember that in October and early November a larger sector of the economy was opened, but “many companies were frustrated because things were not open enough”.

Then the number of cases in Manitoba skyrocketed, with daily numbers beyond the 400 mark and even exceeding 500.

“We were on that exponential escalation in November that would invade our health care system as early as the second week of December if we continued this trajectory,” said Roussin.

“If we go back to that level of openness, we will be back on that path. There is no reason to think that things would work any differently this time.”

WATCH | Dr. Brent Roussin says that the province “needed to act” to contain the large number of cases:

Dr Brent Roussin, head of public health in the province of Manitoba, said on Monday that the long blockade may have created a need to buy now that the rules have been loosened, but the province had no alternative. 0:40

That is why the current reopening is being done with caution. The more things are open, the more interactions take place, the more dissemination we will see, said Roussin.

The health system is only now at a point where some elective procedures that were previously suspended can be resumed. But not all of them, Roussin observed.

“Therefore, the healthcare system is not available to everyone now because of the number of COVID cases in the hospital. We cannot do things now that are going to increase the cases even further,” he said.

“I understand the frustration, but what is our alternative? We just can’t open everything up.”