Rittich, Flames show potential vs. potential turning point performance. Leafs

Punctuating his 34-goal save with a primary shout, David Rittich celebrated the kind of victory that can turn into a season. Just the kind the Flames needed.

Facing the top NHL team with a winless backup that he learned of his start hours earlier, Flames posted what could serve as a monumental turning point.

Consider some of the strings that Flames’ 3-0 victory over Toronto ended:

It was Flames’ first victory in four games. Rittich’s first win in nine decisions. Matthew Tkachuk’s first goal in 10 games. Sean Monahan’s first goal in 13 games.

And by erasing the Leafs’ power game on all seven occasions, including a long 5-on-3, the Flames interrupted some historic executions:

First time in 17 games, Auston Matthews was sidelined. For the first time in five games, he did not score the first goal of the game. The first Calgary Flame to block the Leafs in Toronto.

“Great stage for us,” said Tkachuk, whose power-play tip in the middle of the game was his 100th career goal.

“A little extra motivation right before the game, discovering a few things. So, we were ready to start the disc release today. We wanted to try to prove to ourselves, especially, that we still know that we are a great hockey team. “

He wouldn’t go into details about the motivators, but whatever they were, the team responded to a start that saw Sam Bennett set up four minutes for Flames’ first goal in a first period in six matches.

Shortly thereafter, Morgan Rielly hit the first of three posts the Leafs would connect with at night, setting the stage for David’s most unlikely victory at the Scotiabank Arena since David Ayres jumped out of his Zamboni to make history exactly a year earlier.

“It was obviously a big win – a boost of confidence for sure,” said Rittich, who learned of his fourth game on Monday morning, when MVP Jacob Markstrom revealed that an upper body injury would leave him shelved on the day -to-day.

“We had some difficult matches when we gave up on some goals. But we were talking in the locker room about how we have to change that and I’m really happy that they did when I’m on the net. “

After a long flight from Alberta on Sunday, after a 7-1 defeat against Edmonton, the Flames made their most complete effort of the season, blocking shots, finishing checks and paying attention to the defensive details they had abandoned during their three game defeat. skid.

The strength game had two hits, the goal was sublime and the team was fully engaged, physically playing on both ends.

Tkachuk realized that the game changer came at the end of the second, when Flames avoided a two-man disadvantage to 1:36, who saw Rittich make several saves against Toronto’s big guns.

“He was feeling it,” said Tkachuk of Rittich, who had lost all three previous matches this year.

“He was confident. He was calm. Everything you want to see. I was so happy that he was rewarded tonight. He kept us in every game he has played so far this year. We just didn’t give him much support to run and, frankly, we’re playing badly in front of him.

That changed dramatically on Monday, as requests for significant changes increased over the weekend by a frustrated fan base.

“We need to get on board and continue with that,” said Monahan, who returned to the squad after losing two games to score a power-play goal in the third period.

“It’s been a long year with ups and downs and I don’t think we were playing good hockey, so this is a starting point for us. We know what is at stake here. “

Just as important as jumping Vancouver to fifth place in the division is the much-needed confidence gained by a team that had not won in the last five games.

“The emotion and the smiles and everything, there is a certain amount of relief from that,” admitted Flames coach Geoff Ward, who is suffering as much as anyone in the 0.500 Flames season.

“It is something that we can build on. Maximum score for the guys to respond. “

How Markstrom responds to treatment will be a closely guarded secret, although it is almost certain that Rittich will have the reins for another match on Wednesday, when they face the Leafs again.

“It is something he will be in daily for a while until we know more,” said Ward of Markstrom.