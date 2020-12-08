Report: Apple develops Mac chips that will be faster than Intel’s first-tier products

Looks Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is determined to forge leadership in the endless race for greater speed and computer processing power. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” a Bloomberg report on Monday said the company is currently developing new processors that would be significantly faster than those manufactured by the former partner and current rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

Last month, Apple unveiled the first of its new M1 line of chips, which were developed in-house and will equip the company’s next MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptop models, in addition to its Mac Mini desktop. The new M1s could be introduced as early as 2021. They would exceed the speeds of Intel’s fastest processors, according to the article’s sources.

At the moment, high-end Apple desktops and laptops run on Intel processors under a long-standing agreement between the two companies. The transition from Intel to purely Apple chips is expected to be completed in 2022, according to the latest company.

Apple developed and designed the M1, but is outsourcing the chip manufacturing. These functions are the responsibility of Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan, the company that surpassed Intel as the world’s largest processor manufacturer. For many years, Intel was the global leader in the manufacture and sale of such chips, with a longstanding rival Advanced micro devices following far behind.

In contrast to Intel chips based on the classic x86 architecture, Apple’s M1 is based on more mobile friendly processor technology licensed by the UK company Arm.

Apple declined to comment on Bloomberg’s story. Intel has also not officially responded to this.