Record update: BC’s top doctor announces 817 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

VANCOUVER – Another 817 cases of COVID-19 have been added to the province’s count, the BC chief physician said in an update that broke previous daily case count records. in the first briefing of the week by the health ministry.

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the update during a live meeting in Victoria on Monday afternoon.

Henry said 317 cases were reported from Friday to Saturday, while another 293 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday. Finally, another 207 positive tests were counted from Sunday to Monday.

Previously, the record of most cases recorded in a single day was 274.

“As we know, this has been a worrying weekend for us,” said Henry.

“This was the largest number of cases we had in a three-day period and it is worrying for us that we continue to see growth, especially in the Lower Continent.”

Henry also announced that three more people died of coronavirus over the weekend. All three people were in long-term care homes in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

“Our condolences go out to families and caregivers and communities who mourn their loss,” said Henry.

A total of 2,325 cases are currently active in the province. Of these, 77 are in the hospital and 26 in intensive care, said Henry. There are also 5,777 people under active health monitoring in Monday’s update.

Specifically addressing transmission at family gatherings, Henry announced a new public health order, preventing people from receiving more than six guests at the same time.

Several reported outbreaks

Prior to Henry’s briefing, Fraser Health announced several new outbreaks of COVID-19 at health facilities under its authority.

On Saturday, an outbreak in Queen’s Park Care Center in New Westminster was announced. The positive-tested team member is now isolating himself at home, Fraser Health said.

Then, on Monday, the health authority announced two more: one in the Amenida Senior Community in Surrey and another in the Agassiz Senior Community. In such cases, Fraser Health said that team members tested positive for the coronavirus and that outbreaks were reported in both locations.

Henry confirmed the three outbreaks and said there was also one reported at Banfield Pavilion hospital in Vancouver.

A new outbreak has also been declared at the Surrey Pretrial Services Center, said Henry, without providing many details.

However, three outbreaks have been declared closed: Chartwell House, Thornbridge Gardens and Point Gray Hospital.