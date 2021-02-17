Realme Narzo 30 Series Specs revealed by Madhav Sheth

Realme is preparing to launch the Narzo 30 series in India. The company has already confirmed its availability on Flipkart. Now, in an interview with XDADevelopers, Madhav Sheth confirm the specifications of one of the devices. And it could be the Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, confirmed that one of the Narzo 30 series devices will feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset (mainly Narzo 30 Pro 5G) If you remember, Madhav Sheth had already provoked about launching a cheaper 5G device some time ago. Measuring this, he says the company intends to democratize 5G even more in India.

Last month, really they brought the realme X7 series and with it came the Dimensity chipset series. After that, the company said that half of the devices the launch in India this year would support 5G. If we connect the dots, the “Price never seen before“Works well.

By the way, Madhav did not explicitly reveal the price, but we can assume that it would definitely be below the realme X7 which launched at $ 19,999 ($ ​​275). In addition, regarding rumors that Narzo has become a separate brand, Madhav says it is not a sub-brand and will continue to be part of the kingdom as before.

Realme Narzo 30 Series specifications (expected)

Leaked posters have revealed that kingdom plans to launch only the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G this time in India. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G as the name suggests will be a 5G-ready device. As the rumors say, a rear image that Madhav recently revealed suggests that the Narzo 30 Pro could be a rebadged realme Q2 from China.

If this is really true, the device will have a 6.5 inch IPS perforated upper left LCD IPS screen, 4 GB / 6 GB LPPDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage with microSD card support, Triple rounded rectangle – layout camera with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors, fingerprint sensor mounted on the side of the 4.880mAh battery.

The diluted brother, the nickname Narzo 30A has so far appeared in certifications like NBTC, SIRIM, but not much is known about it. Leaked posters reveal that it will have a square-shaped module with three cameras and an LED flash. We will wait for more details as we close the Released February 24.

