Top News

Reaction recap: Mike Tyson’s fight – Roy Jones Jr. ends tied

by

In what turned out to be a sporting event as bizarre as the year it ended, boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. returned to the ring in a battle of 50-year-old former champions on Saturday night.

After eight rounds of two minutes at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and some impressive displays from both veteran fighters, the fight was deemed a draw by unofficial WBC judges Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza and Chad Dawson.

“This is better than fighting for championships,” said Tyson after the fall of the heavyweights, whose goal was to raise money for charity. “We are humanitarian now. We can do something good for the world. We need to do this again. “

Although Jones’s return to the ring was his first since 2018, it was Tyson’s first time in 15 years. But the man who established himself as one of the game’s most dominant heavyweights in his prime showed glimpses of the way that made him an undisputed champion decades ago.

“The body shots definitely took their toll,” Jones said after the fight over Tyson’s attack. “It’s something to take the punches that Mike throws. I’m fine with a draw. Maybe we can do it again. “

While the event divided boxing fans between those who saw it as little more than a show and others who were more than willing to afford to have the chance to see two of the sport’s best returning, talk about the card on social media – YouTuber Jake Paul’s knockout victory about former NBA playmaker Nate Robinson for the Tyson and Jones main event meeting – made clear the undeniable interest in the event anyway.

READ  BC Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions for Metro Vancouver Health Regions for 2 Weeks as Case Rises

The show certainly didn’t disappoint, either, with California legend Snoop Dogg emerging as one of the night’s real winners, his comments – there was no shortage of witty comments – attracting rave reviews from the social media crowd.

At the end of the night, the meeting of the two former champions under the lights ended amicably.

“I hit you with some good shots and you did it,” Tyson told Jones after the fight. “I respect this.”

Relive all the action below through Twitterverse’s reaction to the fight, from the opening bell to the last:

Pre-fight

First half (rounds 1-4)

Second half (rounds 4-8)

– With Associated Press files

READ  Practice with the best features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

Coronavirus: what’s happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The most recently: The BC’s chief physician says the province is facing...
Read More

You may also like

13 more people die of COVID-19 in BC, as province confirms 738 new cases

Manitoba has 184 new cases of COVID-19 on record, 2 deaths linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface hospital

Greater Michigan County Unanimously Certifies Vote in US Elections After Standoff – National

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *