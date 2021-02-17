Quick recap: Milwaukee Bucks 113, Toronto Raptors 124

THE Milwaukee Bucks are in a routine, pure and simple, like the Toronto Raptors entered the Fiserv Forum (introducing fans for the first time) and defeated Bud’s team 124-113. This is your nightly reminder that Jrue Holiday is away from home and is also important for this team.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee found himself in a hole to start when the smaller Toronto team took advantage of the size of the Bucks, but Bud’s team returned the favor and drew 33 after one. No team found a way to gain an advantage in the second, as they entered the interval tied at 64 each. In the fourth quarter, the Bucks were down by just three, despite looking dull compared to a now Kyle-Lowry minus Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, Bucks had the game within three, but immediately coughed six consecutive points behind a super-big lineup and could never recover from there. They will face Toronto again on Thursday.

Scream Giannis with the Miles Plumlee tribute:

Stat that stood out

Given the size advantage, it is relatively embarrassing that the Milwaukee Bucks won the painting battle by just four points, 50-46. Toronto played small all night, with Baynes just 18 minutes away, yet Milwaukee failed to attack that clear gap with enough force on the other end of the line. The Raptors combined that with 17 of three points to start the victory.

Support our website! | BreakingT | ESPN + | ESPN + 30 for 30 | fuboTV | Disney +