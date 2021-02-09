Quebec opens investigation into unjust imprisonment by Montreal police

The Quebec government has announced that it will conduct an investigation into the unjust imprisonment of Mamadi III Fara Camara, in the face of growing questions about the conduct of the Montreal police.

Camara, a 31-year-old doctoral student, spent six nights in prison after being arrested on January 28, before being completely exonerated last week.

He was charged after a police officer was disarmed and attacked after a traffic stop in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighborhood.

The Crown suspended the charges last Wednesday, just before a scheduled bail hearing. On Friday, he confirmed that he would no longer pursue the case against him.

Camara has pleaded not guilty since the time of his arrest, his lawyers said. He has since received an apology from Sylvain Caron, the Montreal police chief.

While police insisted that Camara’s arrest was based strictly on evidence, not profiles, civil rights activists say the incident is part of a larger pattern of discrimination.

In a press release, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that the investigation will be conducted by Quebec Superior Court judge Louis Dionne.

It was ordered by Guilbault under an article in the provincial police law that states: “The minister, or a person designated by the minister, can investigate any police force”.

Guilbault said the aim will be to understand what happened before Camara’s arrest and make recommendations to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

The investigation will begin on February 22 and will last up to five months.

Prime Minister François Legault said on Tuesday that the investigation will help determine whether racism contributed to Camara’s arrest.

“I think Mr. Dionne will be able to answer that question,” he said. Legault has repeatedly denied the existence of systemic racism in Quebec.

Camara hired the services of Virginie Dufresne-Lemire, a lawyer specializing in cases of police brutality and unjust imprisonment.

At Radio-Canada’s All morning, Dufresne-Lemire said that Camara is considering legal action against the Montreal police and the city of Montreal.

“He’s still very upset,” said Dufresne-Lemire. “It was an overly traumatic experience.”

In a statement, Montreal police said they would cooperate with the investigation.

“We respect the decision made and will be transparent throughout the process,” says the statement.

