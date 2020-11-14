Public Health Sudbury and Districts changed to Yellow-Protect level at the government’s reopening threshold

The growing pandemic of COVID-19 has led to the imposition of further restrictions in Spain and Sudbury Public Health and districts. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that our region, among many others, is moving from Green-Prevent to Yellow-Protect with enhanced measures against COVID-19. The new measures will have restrictions on the permission to open bars and restaurants and the volume of their music, as well as spacing between regulars in gyms, among others that existed below the green level.

“Our case count is at an all-time high with 42 (updated) of our total 204 cases reported in the past week alone. We are averaging 12 high-risk contacts for each case so far. These numbers, combined with the capacity of our public health and health systems, mean that stronger protective measures are needed, ”said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Health Officer at Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “Yellow-Protect restrictions must come with a commitment by everyone to basic public health prevention measures. How this outbreak evolves and the measures and restrictions that will be needed to control it are in our hands. Make no mistake, our daily actions allow the virus to spread or allow us to contain it. We can choose wisely and dig deep, ”added Dr. Sutcliffe.

A dark and often emotional Premier Doug Ford broke the news on Friday afternoon

In his briefing today, Ford begged Ontarians to follow public health advice, saying “it has never depended so much on our collective actions”. Ford said yesterday’s projections of up to 6,500 new COVID-19 cases a day in mid-December have changed dramatically since the province started setting up its structure and that we need to be flexible and be prepared to change course before it delivers the Friday news. He said that Thursday’s numbers could not have been higher, of course our hospitals will be invaded, “I cannot accept this and I will not accept this”.

Here are the areas being moved to different levels of the structure:

· Red-Control:

Hamilton Public Health Services

Public Health in the Halton Region

Toronto Public Health

the York Region Public Health

· Orange-Restrict:

o Brant County Health Unit

the Durham Region Department of Health

o Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Public Health in the Niagara Region

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

o Waterloo Public Health Region

· Yellow-Protect:

Huron Perth Public Health

o Middlesex-London Health Unit

Sudbury Public Health and districts

Southwestern Public Health

o Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Haltom-Norfolk

