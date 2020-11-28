Public health enforcement increases as the city violates AHS goals

Continuation of article content

“You will see a high level of enforcement in cases where there are individuals who do not comply with health measures,” he said.

“It is not because of preference, but because of the reality we face as a province.”

Photo by Chris Schwarz / Alberta Government

Level 2 officers were trained to almost the same standard as Level 1 officers, according to city officials.

“We are at a point where we have studied hard and there may still be more opportunities for more education,” said Tom Sampson, head of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency.

“If COVID continues to follow this path, it continues to present us with a challenge … the application will have to take action.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has also warned individuals who disregard measures that restrict social gatherings to expect heavy fines, writing down earlier in the week the time for inspection education had passed.

Internal social gatherings in any environment, including workplaces and homes, are prohibited in Alberta. Outdoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Internal social contact should be limited to those within a single family, according to the province. Those who live alone can have up to two unfamiliar social contacts.

Failure to comply with mandatory restrictions can result in fines of up to $ 1,000 per crime and up to $ 100,000 in court “in extreme cases”.

“For those who refuse to accept the reality of the situation, I understand that this is an extraordinary usurpation of their personal freedom, but you must accept these temporary measures,” said Madu.