Prov. the courts suspend most personal matters

Continuation of article content

“CMHO advised against unnecessary travel outside the communities of origin and reduced the maximum collection limits,” said the update. “It has also increased the distance recommendation, where there are no physical barriers in the courts, to three meters.”

The court would try to contact the parties before the scheduled trial dates. Parties to pre-existing scheduled subjects may request that they proceed.

“For the matter to proceed, the Court must be convinced that the trial can be carried out safely within CMHO guidelines,” said the update. “The Court continues to encourage lawyers and defendants to appear over the phone.”

Arrangements can be made at the local court office.

Judgments at various points in the circuit will continue, but must be made over the phone from the nearest permanent court, which means that parties to the court will not travel to communities.

Off-road traffic reports in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Estevan will continue, as distance measures have been given that can be maintained and travel is generally not a factor.

Each of the three court levels issued periodic updates across COVID-19, detailing changes in operations. The Saskatchewan Court of Appeals operates remotely, offering online hearings. Both the provincial court and the Court of Queen’s Bench initially suspended many of their cases, but eventually resumed a significant part of their day-to-day business, including personal matters, such as trials.

[email protected]

twitter.com/LPHeatherP