Professional fighter Brodie Lee dies at 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known by his stage name Brodie Lee, passed away at the age of 41, All Elite Wrestling, for which he fought, announced in an official statement on social media.

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2020

According to his wife Amanda Huber, the fighter died “surrounded by loved ones after a hard battle with a non-[COVID-19] related lung problem, “she said in an Instagram post.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

Huber made his name on the independent wrestling scene, fighting for promotions like Dragon Gate and Combat Zone Wrestling, but made his first debut working for the WWE as Luke Harper, succeeding in the Wyatt family stable and the Bludgeon Brothers tag team. After his release, he signed on to AEW and quickly became one of its main stars, becoming an important figure on his weekly television program. AEW Dynamitand and leading the popular villain stable, the Order of Darkness. However, he was kept out of the show for weeks. After the announcement of Huber’s death, several of his colleagues at AEW, WWE and others went to social media to mourn his loss. “I am devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper,” said AEW CEO Tony Khan on Twitter. “Jon was a great man. His family came first, his lovely wife Amanda and his children Brodie + Nolan. He loved to fight and he was great at it, he loved the fans. Please keep him in your hearts.

I am devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his beloved wife Amanda and his children Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling and he was great at it, he loved the fans. Please keep it in your hearts. – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2020

“I love you and miss you Jon. Thank you for everything you did for me and my family. We all love you very much,” tweeted AEW CBO Brandie Rhodes. “You were a great man. It was a pleasure and privilege to meet and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will take care of them. Rest now, friend.”

I love and miss you Jon. Thank you for everything you did for me and my family. We all love you very much. You were a great man. It was a pleasure and privilege to meet and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will take care of them. Rest now friend. https://t.co/aJ3TUntfoH – Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 27, 2020