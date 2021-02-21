Prince William ‘sad and shocked’ with Prince Harry ‘insulting’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince William is not very happy that his brother, Prince Harry, “disrespects” Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to The Times, sources close to the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he was “very upset” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s response to the monarch’s announcement that they would lose their royal sponsorships and military honors forever.

A source reported that Harry and Meghan’s attitude was “petulant and insulting to the Queen. Don’t disrespect your grandmother, Harry. “

Another said, “You don’t answer the Queen – it just isn’t done.”

In addition, it was also revealed that other members were also “surprised” by the cold way in which Harry and Meghan responded.

A royal aide spoke about Harry and William’s relationship, saying: “After he got over his anger at how things went, he was left with his brother’s absence. They had shared everything about their lives – an office, a foundation, meetings most days – and it was a lot of fun along the way. He will miss it forever. “

William’s close friend also told the outlet that he “definitely feels the pressure, now that everything is on him. Your future looks different because of your brother’s choices – it is not easy. “

Another friend of the duke said, “I know that things are desperately sad and bad, but when things go down, these brothers will be there for each other.”