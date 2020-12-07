Premier Ford is expected to announce the vaccine, as Ontario records a record 1,925 cases of COVID-19

Prime Minister Doug Ford is expected to give a press conference from 1 pm at Queen’s Park. Ford’s office says he will be joined by the health minister and the head of the Ontario vaccine task force.

You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported a single-day high of 1,925 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, after two consecutive days of record numbers over the weekend.

Additional cases include 601 in Toronto, 512 in the Peel region, 167 in the York region and 133 in the Durham region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Hamilton: 76

Waterloo Region: 61

Simcoe Muskoka: 60

Halton Region: 54

Ottawa: 48

Windsor-Essex: 46

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 30

Niagara Region: 27

Middlesex-London: 23

Eastern Ontario: 22

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington: 11

Huron Perth: 10

Also included in today’s new cases are 138 related to the school: 109 students and 29 employees. About 803 of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools, or about 16.6 percent, have at least one case of COVID-19, while 10 schools are currently closed because of the disease.

(Note: all numbers used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 panel or daily epidemiological summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report numbers at different times.)

The new cases raise the average of seven days of daily cases to 1,820, the highest ever recorded during any pandemic.

There are now 16,034 confirmed cases of the disease across the province. They came while the Ontario laboratory network processed 45,283 test samples for the new coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of four percent. Another 31,238 tests are in the queue to be completed.

In addition, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 725, although about 40 hospitals have not submitted data in time to be included in today’s provincial update.

Of these patients, 213 are in intensive care and 121 require the use of a ventilator. All three numbers are new highs for the second wave of the disease that currently strikes areas of the province.

Public health officials have also reported another 26 deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the official death toll to 3,798.

There are now 725 patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, public health officials said today. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Tighter restrictions in 3 regions

Meanwhile, stricter public health restrictions have come into effect in three regions today.

Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay moved to the “orange” zone of the province’s color-coded pandemic response plan.

The Pine Ridge District Health Unit, Haliburton, Kawartha, has moved to the “yellow” category.

The change to orange includes restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes and enhanced testing at the facility.

The change to yellow includes events and social gatherings limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, while organized public events are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

The measures will last at least 28 days.