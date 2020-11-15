Pospisil falls short of capturing its first ATP Tour singles title

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost a victory before winning their first ATP Tour title in their career.

Pospisil, 30, lost 6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 to Italian Jannik Sinner, 19, in the Sofia Open indoor hard court tournament final on Saturday in Bulgaria.

Pospisil, ranked 74th in the world, had a record of 0-2 in the finals before Saturday’s result at the ATP Tour 250 event.

He also advanced to the final of an indoor hard court tournament in Montpelier, France, in February.

“It was a great week, difficult, difficult today, I would have loved to win, obviously, but don’t regret it very much,” said Pospisil. “Jannik was playing very well, I definitely had my chances, but it was a great week … I could have been eliminated in the first round, so I was lucky to go through that one and have the chance to win the tournament, which is everything I can ask for. “

Year of discovery

It was the sixth defeat in so many final appearances for Canadians on the ATP Tour this season.

Sinner, No. 44 in the world, had a remarkable year, becoming the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open since 2011.

Sinner dictated rallies to gain an early break and won the first set with an ace. He started the second set with another break, but fell into errors and Pospisil equaled the set’s score. The decisive set was tight, and Sinner was decisive in the serve returns by two mini breaks in the tiebreaker.

“I was trying to win all the points and I was there and I gave myself a good chance, and he is an incredible player, so there is no doubt that you have to play good tennis to beat Jannik,” said Pospisil.

The Italian becomes the youngest player to win an ATP Tour title in 12 years.

