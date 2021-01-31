Porsche orders stop selling top-finish models due to emissions issues

Porsche issued a stop-sale order on some of its models due to a problem with the emissions system leaving more pollutants than allowed.

Any Porsche 911, Boxster, Cayman, Cayenne and Panamera model built between 2012 and 2016 and equipped with the “Sport Chrono” package can be affected, according to Business Insider.

The problems stem from the steering mode selector, which, when placed in “Sport Plus” mode, can cause the car to emit more nitrogen oxide than US regulations allow. Sport Plus mode is designed for extreme driving on a track, rather than on the street, but still falls under the legal emissions limit.

The problem is a delicate one, since the emissions were within the limits when the steering mode selector was placed in Normal and Sports modes. Sport Plus mode was within limits under certain conditions, so it is difficult to identify the problem.

“Porsche proactively informed the authorities and continues to work to review the problem,” said a spokesman. “In any case, we have no evidence that the cars currently in production are affected.”

To correct the problem, a new software update is being developed to adjust the exhaust emissions. Porsche says that all affected cars are still safe to drive, they are a little dirtier. The problem does not affect new vehicles, only those manufactured from 2012 to 2016.

“To be clear, our dealers are buying all the used Porsche cars as they usually do, and the cars in customers’ possession remain safe to drive – what dealers have paused is selling specific cars in their inventory affected by this until the software on these cars can be updated. “