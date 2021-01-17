Policy alignment, predictability to mark Canada-US relationship under Biden, said the ambassador

The priorities shared between this country and its southern neighbor – including the COVID-19 crisis, economic recovery and climate policy – will define Canada-US relations under Biden’s presidency, the Canadian ambassador to the United States said.

“I think the Biden government and our government have a huge political alignment,” said Kirsten Hillman in an interview broadcast on Sunday in Rosemary Barton Live.

“And I also think that we will find a more predictable government to deal with slightly more traditional relations in terms of how we deal with them,” he added.

Prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden – of whom Hillman will personally appear – Canada’s top diplomat in Washington said dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic is a major concern.

“We are both focused on … ensuring the safety and health of our citizens, respecting science, respecting specialists, being clear and consistent in the advice we give [and] worrying about people around the world in that regard too, “Hillman told CBC Chief Policy Correspondent Rosemary Barton.

Putting Canada and the United States “back on economic tracks … in partnership with one another” is also a priority on countries’ long list of mutual policies, as well as climate change, said Hillman.

Trudeau, Biden has a ‘very warm’ relationship

Despite their common goals, the United States that Biden will inherit is still recovering from the Jan. 6 siege of the United States Capitol and accusations that outgoing President Donald Trump incited the attack.

“Can you imagine how much [Biden’s] took his plate with COVID and the economy and now the events of last week and the repercussions that are arising from that, “said Hillman.” I think he was quite clear about some aspects of his economic policy that are a little more protectionist than we would like to see. “

The Biden pandemic recovery plan includes a promise to “Buy American” – promise to purchase, produce and develop products made in America.

As to whether the relationship between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the new president will mirror that of Trudeau and former President Barack Obama, Hillman said that such ties are forged between the countless ways in which the two countries “interact and work together “.

“But, of course, the tone at the top is important. It’s not the only thing that matters, but it does. And Prime Minister and President-elect Biden have a very warm and good relationship. So this will definitely be an asset. . “

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, with Joe Biden, then Vice President of the United States, arrives at a state dinner in Ottawa on December 8, 2016. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Promote connections over the past 4 years

A change in management also does not mean that the connections that Canada has formed in the past four years have been in vain.

“We always work hard to promote strong relationships in Morro, in particular in the Senate and the Chamber, because in the governance system here … it is a co-equal branch of government that has enormous authority on issues that are very important for the Canada, “said Hillman.

The ambassador pointed to the renegotiated NAFTA agreement as an example of these relations in action.

“We traveled across the country and it was very healthy for the Canada-United States relationship, this activity. It was very healthy for us to remind each other of the degree to which we are integrated, the degree to which we support each other. “

Hillman said he is in talks with the Biden transition team, but noted that the new nominees and nominees for the White House are not directly engaging with foreign governments until a new president is installed.

“If we look at the list of nominees and nominees that are coming [into] from the Biden government, many, many of them are well known in Canada and really good friends from Canada, “she said.” So this is also a strong reason for optimism. “