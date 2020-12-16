Police make arrests after theft of objects from Walter Gretzky’s house

BRANTFORD, Ont. – The police say they made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky’s memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend’s father.

The Gretzky family reported that the souvenirs were stolen from Brantford, Ont., Home of Walter Gretzky in August.

Brantford police initiated an investigation and said they quickly discovered that several of the lost items were probably sold to several collectors across Canada.

Police said a three-month investigation identified specific homes where the stolen property was believed to be located.

Last week, five houses were searched in Ontario and Alberta by police from Brantford, Halton Region, OPP and RCMP.

Police say they have retrieved several items of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia, including bats used in games, hockey gloves, pants, T-shirts and the 1983-84 NHL Player of the Year award.

The estimated value of the recovered property is estimated at more than $ 500,000.

“I would like to sincerely thank all the team members; the professionalism, dedication and support they showed was very much appreciated, ”said Glen Gretzky, Wayne’s brother, on behalf of the family.

Police also said they had discovered evidence from a second person, unrelated to the initial investigation, who is believed to have committed a fraud involving a Gretzky hockey stick.

A 58-year-old man from Oakville, Ontario, is charged with theft over $ 5,000 and possession over $ 5,000

A 58-year-old woman from Brockville, Ontario, is charged with fraud over $ 5,000 and breach of trust

The police say the investigation is ongoing.

Memorabilia with the NHL legend can get a high price from collectors. A new Gretzky card recently sold for just under $ 1.3 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 15, 2020.