Player notes: Mike Smith and Edmonton Oilers grinders win big win over Ottawa Senators

Continuation of article content

Domink Kahun, 7. Great effort in Edmonton’s first goal, solid effort and complete game. I liked his effort more than any other player in his line, which means a lot when you’re on the same line as Yamamoto.

Kyle Turris, 3. He was practically missing in his 10:05 game.

Zack Kassian, 6. He clearly got the message from Oilers coach Dave Tippett, picking a fight with Erik Gudbranson early in the game. The fight took him out of the game with an injury, a common event in modern hockey fights.

James Neal, 4. He made a dangerous shot in power play in the second, but on the other hand had little impact on the game.

Jujhar Khaira, 7. I really liked his game. He moved his feet, checked hard, won battles and played as if he finally decided to go down in flames if he was going to fall. He must also have heard Tippett complaining about Kassian’s lack of physical play, because he went out and accepted / instigated a fight with Austin Watson. He followed up with an unpleasant check on Gudbranson. He had three attempts at night.

Tyler Ennis, 8. His best game of the year, the kind that earned him a new contract last season and will keep him in the roster this year. His beautiful drag and shoot finger broke Sens’s back on the third. He had been flying since the start of the game and fired a sharp angle from the crossbar early in the second. In a quick move, he won the puck behind the Ottawa net and prepared Tyson Barrie for a solid explosion in the second. He made four major contributions to grade A odds, not a single mistake in a grade A chance against.