Pfizer tells Canada it will not receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine next week

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to reassure Canadians that vaccine deliveries would increase again in a few weeks and that the overall goal of having all Canadians ready to vaccinate by September would remain on track.

But it was Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford who bluntly expressed the frustration of many provincial leaders as Pfizer continues to cut its vaccine delivery schedule to Canada.

“We needed to be on top of these guys like a blanket, I would be outside that guy’s house. Every time he moved, I said, ‘Where are our vaccines?’ Other people are doing it, the European Union is doing it, why not Canada? That’s my question for Pfizer, we need your support, “said Ford during a news conference on Tuesday.

The Canadian supply of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine comes from European distribution and not from nearby manufacturing facilities in the U.S., as the Trump administration made it clear that vaccines would not be exported.