PewDiePie announces “big change” on its YouTube channel

PewDiePie announced a major change to its YouTube channel, inspired by names like Corpse Husband, Dream and a growing trend among popular Twitch and YouTube streamers. After a two-week break on YouTube, the platform’s most popular content creator is back. In preparation for his return, the king of YouTube provoked a “great revelation.” Following this provocation, today, PewDiePie launched a new video on YouTube entitled “I’m back with a huge ad.” And as you might expect, the video is already on the rise and has almost two million views. Of course, every PewDiePie upload reaches wild involvement, but this video in particular is drawing extra attention to the ad mentioned.

For those who haven’t seen the video, PewDiePie is removing a page from the manual for Dream, Corpse Husband, Pokimane and other streamers and YouTubers and will now hide your identity behind an avatar. According to PewDiePie, he is getting rid of his self-facing camera and “revealing the reverse face” to stay relevant.

“I realized that the only way to stay relevant at this point … I need to do that,” said PewDiePie, clearly joking. “Corpse husband … no face camera, no face revealed, extremely popular. Dream … without face camera, without face reveal, extremely popular. “

At the moment, YouTuber has not yet decided on a final avatar, but in most of the video, he used a temporary, or more specifically, the avatar below:

(Photo: PewDiePie)

For now, it remains to be seen how permanent this change will be. In the video, PewDiePie asks fans for help in finding and choosing an avatar, suggesting that at least the above avatar will not exist for long. Again, it is difficult to assess how long PewDiePie will continue to do so. In the video, he is clearly joking and perhaps mocking the trend, but it also looks like he will keep the avatar for at least a while.

