Perseverance rover landing this week, will determine if there was life on Mars

WINNIPEG – The quest to find out if life ever existed on Mars is marking an important milestone.

The Mars Perseverance rover is scheduled to land on the red planet sometime in the next 24 hours and may finally help answer a burning question: has there been life on Mars before?

According to NASA, the mission involves the rover successfully landing to search for ancient microbial life on the planet.

The landing site is a 3.5 billion-year-old crater, specifically selected by scientists because it was once an ancient lake.

“And there is a river that flows into it, you can see the old channel flowing into it and where the river meets the lake there is a delta that has formed in a sedimentary way and on Earth, that kind of environment is really full of life,” Explained Dr. Cassandra Marion from the Aviation and Space Museum of Canada, from the Scientific Advisory.

Marion says the hope is to find evidence of microbial fossils and organic compounds in extremely old sediments.

The rover will also collect samples for a future return to Earth and help pave the way for future human explorations.

On board the rover is also a helicopter that will attempt the first motorized flight on another planet and a device that will test our ability to create oxygen from the atmosphere full of carbon dioxide from Mars.

“And we need oxygen for two main reasons. First, for astronauts to breathe like this, it is life support, and the second is rocket fuel. Oxygen is one of the main components of rocket fuel, so if we want to bring our astronauts back, we are going to need a lot of oxygen, ”said Marion.

The NASA-led mission was assisted by Canadians along the way.

Congratulations to the French Canadian aerospace engineer @FarahAlibay, who will be flying remotely @NASAPersevere on Mars tomorrow. ???? All Canadians and Quebecers are proud of you. https://t.co/oPY6RnTyAc – Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) February 17, 2021

National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted his support for Canadian aerospace engineer Farah Alibay, who will remotely pilot the landing module on Friday.

Alibay spoke to CityNews about the experience shortly after the rover’s launch in July.

Dr. Raymond Francis trained the mission’s scientific team on how to use the new space vehicle and explore the planet.

“You know that NASA is carrying out projects like this that are of global importance to the scientific community and they will find the best experts they can,” said Francis, a scientific operations engineer who was born in Sudbury, Ontario, and now works in NASA jet propulsion laboratory.

After the touch, Francis will help to operate the laser systems on board the rovers.

“So we normally fire a powerful laser at a rock and vaporize it, turning it into plasma,” he said. “And then, using a spectrometer that looks through the same telescope that focused on the laser, we can look at the bright plasma and it emits characteristic wavelengths of light that tell us what the rock was made of.”

The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is the third space probe to reach Mars in just over a week. The United Arab Emirates and China also have space probes orbiting Mars.

Perseverance is due on Thursday.