Part of Nova Scotia’s vaccine supply will be diverted to northern Canada

The federal government is shifting part of the vaccine shipment from Nova Scotia to northern Canada, marking what may be the first time that Ottawa shifts the vaccine supply from one province or territory to another.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s medical director of health, said on Friday that the shipment of the Modern vaccine to the province next week would be reduced to 3,000 doses of the 5,900 planned doses.

Strang said he also expects the province’s shipment in March to be reduced.

“While we know it is worrying to hear this, we also understand the logic of the federal government,” said Strang.

“It is to face the complexities and challenges unique to our northern neighbors. To do this, they need the support and cooperation of all provinces.”

The diversion may be the first in Canada

This may be the first time that the federal government has diverted the supply of vaccines to one province or territory to another. CBC News contacted Health Canada for confirmation and will update the story as soon as we receive a response.

But at the end of last month, the military commander who led Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine logistics said that Ottawa was not considering the diversion of any vaccine.

“We are not thinking of changing doses from one province or jurisdiction to another at this time,” said the major general. Dany Fortin during a press conference on January 28. “I think it would be counterproductive to do this in the middle of our immunization plan.

“What we could anticipate being prepared to do is adjust based on the per capita distribution in locations that require most future shipments long enough for provinces to plan accordingly.”

The Modern vaccine is being used in long-term care homes in Nova Scotia. Strang said that while the diversion of the vaccine to the territories will delay the launch of vaccination in long-term care homes, it will not affect the second planned doses for those who have already received an injection. Nova Scotia has withheld a second dose for each person vaccinated so far.

Strang also said the province is exploring the possibility of using some Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in long-term care homes, although the vaccine’s ultra-cool storage requirements can make this complicated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday Canada will receive more vaccine from Pfizer between April and June than was originally believed, and the federal government agreed to buy four million extra doses of the Modern vaccine.

Strang said he expects the number of Pfizer products shipped to Nova Scotia to “increase substantially” in the coming weeks.

“But we have to be a little careful because until we have confirmed numbers, we don’t want to count our chickens before the eggs hatch,” he said.

“It is good news, but we have no absolute guarantee of these quantities. Therefore, we will plan and be ready to receive any vaccine that we receive.”

Concerns about variants

Strang said the team is reviewing the two recent cases of the COVID-19 variant originally identified in the UK. The initial investigation of these cases did not determine the source of the infections, so all close contacts of these two people are being interviewed again and tested again.

There is no evidence of the spread of the COVID-19 variant community in Nova Scotia, said Strang.

“We are using this retest to take extra care and ensure that we don’t miss anything. But I must reiterate that if you look around the world, and even in Canada, when the variant appears, it is very obvious in terms of a large number of people spreading very quickly. We are not seeing this. “

Strang said that Newfoundland’s explosion of cases in the past few days – which has been attributed to social gatherings and sports tournaments, including a volleyball tournament involving St. John’s teams – highlights why Nova Scotians must “stay the course” and be vigilant.

Nine active cases in NS

Nova Scotia now has nine active cases, with no new cases reported on Friday. A person is admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU).

There were 1,999 tests conducted on Thursday, and 1,006 tests administered between 5 and 11 February at instant rapid test sites in Amherst, Cole Harbor, Halifax and Tantallon.

On Thursday, the province’s health authority reported a new potential exposure warning and corrected an earlier one. The new exhibition was at Sobeys at 210 Wyse Road. in Dartmouth on February 1, from 4 pm to 8 pm AT. Anyone exposed then can have symptoms by February 15, the newspaper said.

Public Health also said it had given the wrong date when it asked people to do a new test at a Halifax exhibition site. The correct exposure date for HomeSense Bayers Lake at 9 Washmill Ct., Is January 23 between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Anyone at the store should isolate themselves and book a COVID-19 test at self-assessment website or contacting 811, regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19.

