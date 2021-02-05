‘Our plan is working,’ said Trudeau amid delays in the new vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he understands why there is “tremendous anxiety” among Canadians with the constant flow of bad news about the vaccination campaign, but he doubled his promise to deliver six million vaccines by the end March.

Trudeau asked Canadians to turn off the “noise” in some circles about the sorry state of the country’s vaccination efforts, saying that temporary “ups and downs” can be frustrating for “some people”, but they are just that – temporary.

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he has been in regular contact with executives at three pharmaceutical companies that supply injections to Canada.

The two main suppliers, Moderna and Pfizer, assured him that they will still fulfill their contractual obligations to send six million photos, combined, despite the dramatic drop in shipments last month, Trudeau said.

“I want to reassure Canadians that we are on the right track,” he said, adding that up to 20 million more doses will start arriving in the spring, while the federal government remains focused on vaccinating everyone who wants an end-to-end injection. September.

WATCH: Trudeau tells Canadians that the target of the COVID-19 vaccine is still on track:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the comments during his opening speech to Canadians about the state of the fight against the virus on Friday. 3:02

Asked whether Canada had any legal recourse if the companies failed to fulfill their contractual obligations, Trudeau did not respond. Treasury Council President Jean-Yves Duclos also declined to comment on Friday about the government’s legal options if companies fail to meet delivery targets for the first quarter of this year.

The two companies are facing manufacturing problems at their factories in Europe, which have severely disrupted deliveries to markets outside the U.S.

Although the supply of Moderna in Canada is reduced this month – public health officials have admitted that they have no idea how much product will arrive.

Meanwhile, remittances in the U.S. increased by about 35% last week, while Moderna seeks to fulfill its obligations to a government that has partially funded vaccine development.

AstraZeneca awaits green light

Trudeau said the pending approval of other promising candidate vaccines will be a much-needed shock to the stagnant vaccination campaign – Canada now ranks 33rd in the world in vaccines administered per capita – and he spoke to AstraZeneca’s CEO this week, who said to him that vaccines would follow shortly after the Health Canada green light.

Canada has passed on national manufacturing rights for this product, so shipments will come from the company’s factories abroad. Canada has ordered up to 20 million doses of this product, which is already used in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Trudeau suggested that AstraZeneca doses would be delivered sometime this summer – “He assured me that we are on track to receive the 20 million compromised doses by the end of June,” said Trudeau of the CEO, Pascal Soriot.

But a purchasing officer, speaking in the background, later clarified that AstraZeneca’s entire order would not arrive until the end of the third quarter, in September.

Minister for Procurement and Public Services, Anita Anand, told the Commons health committee on Friday that some 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines could arrive before the end of March, now that Canada has chosen to exploit the supply of COVAX, a vaccine sharing initiative funded by wealthier countries to ensure middle-income countries have access to injections.

WATCH: Trudeau discusses the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine:

Dr. Theresa Tam answers questions about the extent to which Canada’s vaccination rate will lead to the lifting of requests to stay at home. 02:28

Amid production delays in factories in Europe, some observers, notably Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford, suggested that Canada should turn to the US for a lifeline because manufacturing remains there unaffected.

Pfizer has a factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which is just 220 kilometers from the Detroit-Windsor intersection, and Moderna is manufacturing bottles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Anand said she recently spoke with Jeff Zients, an adviser to US President Joe Biden and coordinator of the government’s COVID-19, and was told that all production at the US factories was aimed at Americans, at least for now.

“We continue to follow up with them to see if it is a possibility for Canada, we are still having this conversation. I would not classify it as ‘rejected’, ”Anand told lawmakers. “All doses are currently in the USA”

More than 1.2 million photos of Moderna and Pfizer have already been delivered in Canada, with about 1.3 million photos scheduled to arrive this month.

This means that more than 3.5 million vaccines must be administered in March alone – about 885,000 per week – to meet the vaccination goal promised by the prime minister, a daunting task for the country’s public health system. . Trudeau said the country is preparing to receive hundreds of thousands of shots.

“Our plan is working,” said Trudeau in French. “Temporary shipping delays are an obstacle, but for which we were ready.”

WATCH: Dr. Tam is asked about vaccination rates and suspension of blockages