Ontario today confirms 1,487 new COVID cases

Ontario Public Health reported 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as 10 deaths and 992 recoveries.

The deaths reported today include one person between 40 and 59 years old, three people between 60 and 79 years old and six people over 80 years old. Four of the people who died were residents of long-term care homes.

Since yesterday’s report, 58 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus and nine patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to intensive care units.

Of today’s 1,487 new cases, 392 are from the Peel region, 508 are from Toronto and 170 are from the York region.

According to Public Health Ontario, there are approximately 40 case records from the Toronto Public Health on November 14 that have not yet been reported due to a technical error, which affected daily counts.

Today, 974 cases included in the report are people between 20 and 59 years old. There are also 62 new confirmed cases in residents of long-term care facilities.

There have been 106 school-related cases reported since Friday. 3,387 school-related cases have been reported, with 1,143 of those reported in the last 14 days.

Since yesterday’s report, provincial laboratories have processed 33,351 COVID-19 tests, and are reporting that 4.1 percent of people taking the COVID test have tested positive.

Of the 12,830 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID in Ontario today, 500 people are hospitalized, representing 479 yesterday. There are 125 COVID patients in intensive care units, compared to 118 yesterday) and 70 COVID patients on ventilators (compared to 67 yesterday).

To date, the province has confirmed 95,496 COVID-19 cases and reported 79,295 recoveries and 3,371 deaths.

There are 106 known active cases in northern Ontario.

All but one region of northern Ontario health facilities is currently classified as green according to the province’s new regional restrictions. This means that areas may have the broadest permission for Stage 3 activities.

The exception is Sudbury and District Public Health, which is at the yellow restriction (protection) level.

The breakdown of Public Health Ontario data for the case rate for northern Ontario health facilities is:

Algoma Public Health: 58 cases, rate of 50.7 per 100,000 people. There are 10 known active cases. The last case was reported on November 15.

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit: 54 cases, a rate of 41.6 per 100,000 people. The health unit notified 56 cases. There are four known active cases. The last case was reported on November 12.

Porcupine Health Unit: 104, rate of 124.6 per 100,000 people. There are four known active cases. The last case was reported on November 14.

Sudbury Public Health and districts: 208 cases, a rate of 104.5 per 100,000 people. The health unit notified 209 cases. There are 43 known active cases. The last case was reported on November 15.

Timiskaming Health Unit: 18 cases, rate of 55.1 per 100,000 people. There is a known active case. The last case was reported on November 15.

Northwestern Health Unit: 86 cases, a rate of 98.1 per 100,000 people. The health unit also reported two probable cases. There are seven known active cases. The last case was reported on November 14.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit: 156 cases, rate of 104 per 100,000 people. The health unit notified 160 cases. There are 37 known active cases. The latest cases were reported on November 15.

Ontario’s infection rate is 642.4.