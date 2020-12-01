Ontario reports 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 as ICU admissions increase for second wave

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to give a press conference starting at 1 pm in Brampton. Ford’s office says he will be joined by several ministers, as well as retired general Rick Hillier, chairman of the Ontario vaccine distribution task force.

Ontario reported another 1,707 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the number of patients with the disease being treated in intensive care units rose to 193.

The new cases include a record 727 in Toronto – the largest in a single day for the city – as well as 373 in the Peel region and 169 in the York region.

New infections raise the average of seven days of daily cases to 1,670, also a new record.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Durham Region: 72

Waterloo Region: 61

Hamilton: 58

Halton Region: 47

Windsor-Essex: 47

Simcoe Muskoka: 36

Ottawa: 34

Niagara Region: 15

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 13

Gray Bruce: 12

(Note: all numbers used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 panel or daily epidemiological summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report numbers at different times.)

Also included in today’s new cases are 299 related to the school: 253 students and 46 employees. About 737 of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools, or about 15.3 percent, currently have at least one case of COVID-19, while seven schools are currently closed because of the disease.

There are now 14,524 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 across the province, as many as possible since the outbreak began in late January.

The new high came when the Ontario laboratory network processed 34,640 test samples for the new coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 5.1 percent. Another 34,000 tests were added to the queue to be completed.

Meanwhile, an internal report by Critical Care Services Ontario shared with CBC Toronto shows that an additional 26 people with confirmed infections from the new coronavirus have been transferred to intensive care in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 193. Just four days ago, 151 patients were admitted to ICUs. Public health officials have identified 150 as the limit for when scheduled surgeries and procedures need to be postponed or canceled.

O the province report says today that only 185 patients are in intensive care. The discrepancy between the values ​​is due to the time period used in the provincial data, which normally reflects the figures from the previous day. The Critical Care Services Ontario number for ICU admissions is more current.

In addition, a total of 645 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in Ontario hospitals, while 112 are on ventilators.

Seven additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported today, bringing the official death toll to 3,663.

Of these seven people, three were in their 90s, three in their 80s and one in their 60s. Six of the deaths are related to institutional outbreaks, such as long-term care settings.