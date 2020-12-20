Ontario records 2,316 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after record number of tests

Ontario registered more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province registered 2,316 cases of the virus on Sunday.

Locally, there are 486 new cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel, 326 in the York area, 151 in Windsor-Essex County and 128 in Niagara.

All of these regions are currently blocked due to increased case counts, except for Niagara, which is moving to the red alert level of the province’s pandemic plan on Monday.

Elliott said more than 69,400 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, a record for the province. The previous record of 68,246 tests was completed on Friday.

There are currently 54,546 tests under investigation in the province.

There were 2,275 new cases on Tuesday, 2,139 on Wednesday, 2,432 on Thursday, 2,290 on Friday and 2,357 on Saturday.

There are currently 18,567 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

More than 50 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the following areas:

Halton Region: 97.

Waterloo Region: 91.

Hamilton: 88.

Durham Region: 82.

Middlesex-London: 80.

Simcoe Muskoka: 62.

There are currently 875 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 261 are in intensive care units across the province and 156 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Elliott said that the safest way to celebrate this holiday is at home with the people you live with.

“Connect virtually to keep in touch with relatives and friends,” said the health minister in a tweet.

“If you live alone, consider celebrating exclusively with an additional family.”

In this season of #vacation , the safest way to celebrate is at home with the people you live with. Connect virtually to stay in touch with family and friends. If you live alone, consider celebrating exclusively with an additional family. Know more: https://t.co/ZRCURjRGfW . pic.twitter.com/QuC8AVyeIF & mdash;@celliottability

25 new deaths related to COVID-19

Twenty-five additional deaths have been linked to the virus, bringing the death toll in the province to now 4,150. Of the deaths confirmed on Sunday, 18 were residents of long-term care homes.

There are 162 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province.

Sunday’s case count brings the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in Ontario to 155,930, including deaths and recoveries.

Ontario premier Doug Ford is due to announce more public health rules on Monday. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Hamilton enters the gray lock phase on Monday

Today is the last day before Hamilton enters the gray “blockade” phase of the province’s pandemic response plan.

Hamilton is joining Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex in blockade mode.

The stricter public health protocols – which restrict restaurants to offering takeaway food and delivery only, and close non-essential stores – take effect at 12:01 pm on Monday.

Tomorrow, Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce more public health rules after a weekend of emergency talks.

On Friday, Ford announced that blocking orders in Toronto and the Peel region that were due to expire this week are being extended.

Ontario is providing details about 17 hospitals that will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to healthcare professionals. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Meanwhile, Ontario is providing details about 17 hospitals that will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to healthcare professionals. Facilities include hospitals from Windsor to Thunder Bay.

The hospitals will join the University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital to give workers the vaccine. The province expects to receive an additional 90,000 doses.

Vaccine doses will be available at: