Ontario postponing the March holiday to mid-April, says education minister

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province is postponing the March holiday to the week of April 12, saying at a news conference on Thursday that the move is aimed at keeping students safe and limiting spread of COVID-19 by the community.

Lecce said postponing rather than canceling the break is “an important way for schools to help limit community transmission” of the coronavirus and its worrying variants.

“It is of the utmost importance that we do not travel at this time,” he said later, noting that the province does not want to see another peak in cases like it happened on December holidays.

Lecce spoke alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s medical director of health.

Ontario students have gradually returned to schools for face-to-face classes in the past few weeks. The last cohort of the regions hardest hit by COVID-19 – Toronto, Peel and York – is due to return to school on February 16.

The news about the March holiday came on the same day that the new provincial modeling was revealed.

He warned that although the number of Ontario cases is steadily declining, if the COVID-19 variants occur, the province it could be a third wave of the virus – and a third round of blockages.

Private schools are also encouraged to postpone

Earlier this week, the Ontario NDP called on the government to move ahead with the break as planned, saying students and educators are exhausted from the stress of online learning and health navigation protocols in the midst of the pandemic.

The province’s largest teacher union also called for the government to keep the March holiday.

Lecce said that his decision applies to public schools, but that he is sending a “strong message” to private schools to do the same.

“We are asking everyone in the education space to work with us,” he said.

ICU admissions fall below 300

Ontario registered another 945 cases of COVID-19 this morning, although data problems meant that Toronto Public Health (TPH) underreported the number of recently confirmed infections.

The TPH recorded just 112 additional cases, well below its daily average in the past few weeks.

The new cases also include 258 in the Peel region and 116 in the York region.

Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Ottawa: 63

Hamilton: 46

Waterloo: 41

Simcoe Muskoka: 34

Durham Region: 33

Halton Region: 31

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 29

Niagara Region: 25

Windsor-Essex: 25

Middlesex-London: 20

Eastern Ontario: 15

Thunder Bay: 12

Southwest: 11

Sudbury: 11

(Note: All figures used in this story are found on the COVID-19 panel of the Ministry of Health or its Daily Epidemiological Summary . The number of cases for any region may be different from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report numbers at different times.)

The Ontario laboratory network completed 68,812 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and reported a test positivity rate of 2.3 percent – the lowest since October 17, 2020.

With the reopening of schools, how do you keep children safe? As COVID-19 cases decrease, pandemic restrictions are easing across the country, including Ontario, but concerns about variants remain.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals dropped from 65 to 883. Of those, 299 were in intensive care, the first time that number has dropped to less than 300 since December, 28, 2020.

Public health units also reported another 18 deaths of people with the disease, bringing the province’s official death toll to 6,614.

At 3 pm Eastern time today, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Table will present the group’s latest projections for the virus in the province.

Continuation of the campaign to vaccinate LTC residents

The province said it administered another 14,717 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday. The pace of vaccinations increased again in the second half of this week, after a lull in early February. A total of 136,998 people received both vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna and are fully immunized, according to the province.

In a statement this morning, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said it had completed the first round of vaccines in long-term care homes.

This included the first doses for 62,000 residents, while about 34,000 also received their second dose, the ministry said. Minister Merrilee Fullerton called this a “milestone”.

Some public health units, however, told CBC News that they are still administering the first doses, with plans to end today or by the end of this week.

A spokesman for Lambton Public Health, for example, said in an email that doses of the Modern vaccine will be given to “all residents of high-risk, long-term care homes (who want one) by the end of the year. end of this week “.

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force aimed to provide first-time residents with long-term care, high-risk nursing homes and First Nations senior care by February 10.

In a subsequent e-mail, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said there was “communication failure”, recognizing that a “small number of homes” has not yet completed its first doses.