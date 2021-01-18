Ontario plans to expand intensive care capacity by adding more than 500 hospital beds

TORONTO – More than 500 intensive care beds will be added to hospitals with high COVID-19 transmission rates, the Ontario government announced Monday.

At least 35 of these beds will go to Mackenzie Health’s new Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, which is scheduled to open on February 7 and will act as a province-wide resource for hospitals facing capacity problems.

“It’s like reinforcements from the hill,” Premier Doug Ford said of the first newly built hospital in Ontario in more than 30 years.

“With many of our hospital ICUs approaching full capacity or beyond, this new hospital is a relief, its added capacity for all those heroes who are on the edge now.”

Once opened, the government says Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital will also house 150 general medical beds to support other hospitals to relieve capacity pressure, with plans to provide care to patients across West York as hospitalizations COVID-19 to stabilize.

The announcement came less than two weeks after Ontario Health told provincial hospitals to be ready to accept COVID-19 patients from the most affected regions.

Matthew Anderson, president and CEO of Ontario Health, made the call on January 7, while outlining the steps hospitals should take “immediately” to provide care to all patients in the province, whether they are infected with the new coronavirus or not.

He said at the time that hospitals should reserve approximately a third of their unoccupied adult ICU beds for transfers from other hospitals in Ontario that are exceeding their own capacity.

It is not clear whether the additional hospital beds announced today will be reserved exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

According to data released by the province on Monday, there are currently 1,571 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario. Of these, 394 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 303 are breathing with the aid of a ventilator.

Health officials have long claimed that when there are more than 300 ICU patients across the province, care unrelated to COVID-19 becomes almost impossible to facilitate.

The government says that the beds announced today add to the more than 3,100 beds funded by the province as part of its COVID-19 response.