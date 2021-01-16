Ontario is expected to delay the 2nd dose of the vaccine up to 42 days due to the pause in the delivery of the Pfizer shipment

The Ontario government is extending the window for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in order to account for Pfizer-BioNtech delays in shipping and delivery.

Long-term care residents, employees and essential caregivers who received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will now receive their second dose within 21 to 27 days, said Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s medical director of health, in a statement. All others will receive their second dose after 21 days and before 42 days.

They added that the 28-day dosing schedule for the Modern vaccine will remain the same. Federal officials told Global News that Canada received 171,000 doses of the Modern vaccine this week and expects 230,400 more doses in the first week of February.

Read More: ‘Temporary Delay’ halves Canada’s Pfizer vaccine deliveries in half for four weeks

The story continues below the announcement

“Vaccination of residents, staff and essential caregivers of all long-term and high-risk nursing homes in Ontario will continue, with the goal of having the first dose administered in all homes by mid-February,” the statement said. .

“In the meantime, we are working to expand the number of vaccination sites to prepare for the vaccination demand during Phase Two.”

On Friday, the Ontario government said more than 189,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the province.

Provincial health officials said that despite the delays, his goal of inoculating some 61,500 long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex by January 21 will not be affected.

The news comes a day after the federal government announced that Pfizer would reduce deliveries to all countries that receive its COVID-19 vaccine while expanding its plant in Europe.











2:09 Ottawa reassures Canadians after announcement of the delay of the COVID-19 vaccine





Ottawa reassures Canadians after announcement of the delay of the COVID-19 vaccine



Purchasing Minister Anita Anand said the temporary delay would have no impact on Canada’s long-term vaccination target, which aims to have enough doses for everyone in Canada who wants to be vaccinated by the end of September.

The story continues below the announcement

The change in supply is expected to last the next four weeks and could see deliveries cut by at least half to Canada in the coming weeks. The Ontario government said it was working with the Canadian Public Health Agency to determine “the exact timing and amount of these reductions”.

These vaccine dose adjustments are in accordance with the National Immunization Advisory Committee recommendations on the use of COVID-19 vaccines, which indicated that some provinces may delay the administration of the second dose if there is a shortage of vaccine, “preferably within 42 days after receiving the first dose”.

On Friday, the updated federal COVID-19 modeling showed that Canada was on track to exceed 10,000 confirmed cases per day by February, with the potential to hit 796,630 infections on January 24 and another 2,000 deaths.

Read More: Canada on the way to 10K COVID-19 cases per day, measures should be “more intensified”: federal

“The first signs of stabilization in most of December were replaced by a sharp increase in cases in late December, after the holidays,” said director of public health Theresa Tam.

“The vaccine, in the short term, will not make any difference in transmission and this projection.”

A day earlier, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said the province was “assessing the impact” of the Pfizer ad, adding that Ontario would soon have the “basic capacity” to vaccinate nearly 40,000 Canadians a day and possibly triple or quadruple that number with reasonable notice.

The story continues below the announcement

Ontario is one of several provinces struggling to contain a recent increase in COVID-19 infections, communicating 3,000 cases on Saturday. On Thursday, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford launched a home stay request instructing people to limit travel outside their homes and properties for essential purposes.

“If you’re not sure if a trip is absolutely essential, it probably isn’t,” Ford said Wednesday

“So, please, you should stay home … Stay home. Stay at home. That’s it.”