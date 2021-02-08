One month after the start of the Roberta Place outbreak, no new cases or deaths have been reported

There were 70 deaths attributed to the outbreak – 66 confirmed and three considered likely, all residents – as well as an essential caregiver associated with the establishment.

Monday marked a month since the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Roberta Place long-term care home in southern Barrie, where there are currently no active cases among residents.

During this period, 70 deaths were attributed to the outbreak – 66 confirmed and three considered probable, all residents. An essential caregiver associated with the 137-bed facility also died after contracting the virus.

Roberta Place, community relations coordinator, Stephanie Barber, said BarrieToday that today’s numbers have remained the same since Friday.

There have been no new deaths from COVID since February 2, and no new resident cases since January 27.

Current cases of active employees / staff members have dropped to 13 of the 16 reported on Friday.

The numbers for the Roberta Place outbreak now include “probable” cases, defined as any employee or resident who was on the spot on or after January 5 showing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 with:

* An indeterminate test result for SARS-CoV-2 infection

* A preliminary positive result by rapid test for SARS CoV-2 RNA

* No tests performed

* Or clinical diagnosis by a health professional

The Ontario Public Health infection prevention and control checklist for long-term care and nursing homes says that an outbreak is declared closed by the local health practitioner, or designated, in collaboration with the outbreak management team, when there are no new cases in residents or employees after 14 days from:

• Date of isolation of the last resident case, or,

• Disease start date of the last resident case, or,

• Date of the last work shift for the team’s last case.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit was unable to say when the Roberta Place outbreak could be lifted.

Debbie Grigg’s mother, 75-year-old Evelyn VanEmbden, tested positive for COVID-19 on January 20. Grigg said BarrieToday that although her mother completed her 14-day isolation, she is still a little tired with below normal lung capacity, but is doing well.

“They have moved all residents from residential area 5 to residential area 4 now. They are doing deep cleaning in 5 and doing repairs and renovations, ”said Grigg. “They were all released from the 14-day isolation and now they can eat in the dining room again and be together again.”

Grigg also said he received a call on Monday morning indicating that work is underway to get the vaccine to residents as soon as possible.

People infected with the virus cannot receive the vaccine.