On Venus, the alleged phosphine is probably not a

According to one study, the phosphine found in the Venusian atmosphere is probably the only common sulfur dioxide. Therefore, the “greatest scientific discovery in history” has yet to wait.

In mid-September, a team Announced Venus discovered phosphine in the upper atmosphere. This statement made headlines. And for good reason, on our planet, we know that these molecules can be produced by anaerobic bacteria. Based on this statement, other studies questioned the reliability of this possible identification. One, led by the University of Washington in collaboration with NASA researchers, Ends The so-called phosphine today is not … no.

A sign of confusion sowing

Each chemical compound absorbs the specific wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum. For example, astronomers analyze them to learn more about the chemical composition of the atmosphere. As part of their study, the first group announced Detection of a 266.94 GHz spectral signal in the Venusian atmosphere.

Another compound that exists in Venus‌ is phosphine and sulfur dioxide, you should know that it absorbs radio waves close to that frequency, so ask the researchers.

To separate the two compounds, the team conducted additional observations with the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Array or ALMA. Analysis of ALMA observations at frequencies consistent only with sulfur dioxide led the team to this conclusion The levels of sulfur dioxide on Venus are too low for the detected signal. So it must come from phosphine.

As part of this new study, the researchers began by modeling conditions in the Venusian atmosphere based on decades of observations. They used this base to comprehensively understand the observed and unrecognized features in the ALMA data sets.

Common sulfur dioxide

The team used this model to simulate the signals of phosphine and sulfur dioxide in the Venusian atmosphere at different levels and to analyze how the soul receives these signals in its configurations. Based on the shape of the signal, the researchers first pointed out that the absorption was not from the Venus cloud layer, as reported by the first team.

Instead, the observed signal Comes from the mesosphere of Venus, about 80 kilometers from the surface. However, at this altitude, aggressive chemicals and ultraviolet radiation Phosphine destroys molecules in seconds According to researchers.

They found that there was also soul data Venus severely estimates the amount of sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere. “The configuration of the ALMA antenna during the 2019 observations had an unwanted side effect: it emits signals of gases, sulfur dioxide, which are found almost everywhere in the atmosphere of Venus. Weaker than gases distributed in small quantities“Stresses Alex Akins of NASA’s JPL. This phenomenon is called dilution of the spectral line.

In conclusion, the authors not only describe the observations made at the beginning of sulfur dioxide, but these results are more consistent with what astronomers know about the planet’s atmosphere, which includes acid clouds. Sulfuric. Finally, keep in mind that sulfur dioxide is not the third most common chemical compound in the Venusian atmosphere. It is not considered a symbol of life.