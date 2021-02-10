Oilers slowly finding ways to win off nights for McDavid, Draisaitl

It has been years since the Edmonton Oilers had a body of defense that carried its weight offensively. I mean, Sheldon Souray’s kind of story here.

But after scoring three blue-line goals in a 3-2 win over Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, the Oilers are now tied for first place in the NHL with Montreal Canadiens, with 11 goals from their D-corps. Only the Vancouver Canucks (37 points) has more production in the rear than Edmonton (35), a team that received just six goals in 15 games a year ago.

It’s a good statistic, but what it really means is that this team is slowly finding ways to win without the fingerprints of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

“He’s coming for us,” said Tyson Barrie, who scored the winner’s goal with a deft wrist kick that chased wandering Marcus Hogberg from the Senators’ network. “We are kind of scoring in all the different ways now, and that’s a good thing.”

Upon completing a two-game sweep, winning all four games against Ottawa in the last five Edmonton games, the Oilers made full use of the Ottawa Senators tonic. Edmonton entered their classic against Ottawa with a 4-6 record and came out with an 8-7 mark, surpassing 0.500 for the first time in the youth season.

“We are not a finished product at all, but we are moving in the right direction,” said coach Dave Tippett. “If we keep getting some points, that’s what it is about now.”

Ottawa got better and better as the series progressed. But on a night that finally prevented Draisaitl and McDavid from the scoreboard, it was the third and fourth lines that helped in a trio of goals scored by defenders Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Barrie.

Mikko Koskinen faced 42 shots and did well, perhaps a glimpse of what Tippett hopes to see now that Mike Smith is back as a security blanket for Koskinen’s Three Meters.

“We scored timely goals, made timely saves and found a way to get both points,” argued Tippett. “The ribbon tale tonight is our defense coming despite scoring great goals for us. We found a way to win. “

Savior Sens

There is an intersection here, between the fact that the Senators are more like a really good American Hockey League team, and the fact that defeating any opponent in four straight games is not easy.

In any case, when the Oilers stepped on the ice on January 31 to play the first of this set of quads, they were 4-6 with eight points. Today they are better than 0.500 for the first time in the entire season and have 16 points – right in the middle of the Northern Division playoff dispute.

“The guys are starting to put together some games, to play with a little more confidence,” said Barrie, who might as well be describing his own game, which has really started to change. “We are getting comfortable with each other, getting some stability. I don’t know if you can identify something, but we are accelerating the pace a little more. This is the game we have to play if we are to succeed. “

Edmonton goes to Montreal for a game on Thursday, then returns home to a pair against Winnipeg. They are ready to test themselves against the Northern team.

“We won five out of six, so we’re feeling confident about ourselves,” said Barrie. “Montreal got off to a great start, but we will see them a lot this year. So, we have to beat them. “

Working without a network

Trivial question: when was the last time the Oilers won a game when McDavid and Draisaitl were meaningless? How about November 28, 2017.

So what does that mean? Well, there were only seven games in the last season in which none of Edmonton’s two main centers had a point. Therefore, there are 14 points that escape because the rest of the squad found no way to reach the three goals.

So far this season, there have been two occasions when No. 29 and No. 97 have been closed. The first game was a 3-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens, and now their first win without McDavid and Draisaitl in more than three calendar years.

Mike-O Mikko

So this is how it should work. Two goalkeepers of the NHL caliber, consecutive games. Each of them has an initial advantage and each plays a big role in two wins.

“(Koskinen) made some really timely saves for us tonight,” said Tippett. “Some major saves at the right time to preserve the two points for us.”

Last season, Tippett leaned over to give Koskinen and Smith two starts each, so it was another guy’s turn. We are not saying that they are like Rogie Vachon and Gump Worsley of the 1967-’68 Habs, Chico Resch and Billy Smith of the New York Islanders dynasty or Grant Fuhr and Andy Moog.

But Smith-Koskinen kept records off their networks long enough for Edmonton to be the best Canadian team last season, when COVID-19 stopped the campaign. They would like to find the same mojo again.

“He comes over tonight and plays a great game,” said Barrie. “In the second half of the game he made some huge stops. We would have liked to be better with the record in some important areas … but we got both points, Mikko was great and now we are over 0.500. “

Koskinen took the first shot of the game, a tricky detour, but was bombed in the final 40 minutes when Sens beat Edmonton 30-10. He was calm and cool, stopped everything he should and some he didn’t, defeated only by Evgeni Dadonov in a well-defined separation.

Next

Oilers at Montreal, Thursday