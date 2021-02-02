Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported a new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new case was identified in the central health zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The person isolates himself.

“The low number of cases we have seen is a reflection of Nova Scotia’s hard work, and we cannot stop now,” said Prime Minister Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“We must continue our efforts to contain the virus, following public health protocols as we implement the vaccine.”

Nova Scotia has had less than 10 new cases per day since 7 January. There are now 10 known active cases in the province.

Two people are admitted to a hospital related to COVID-19, with one person in intensive care.

“As we continue to see low numbers of cases, I want to thank people for remaining vigilant and continuing to follow public health measures,” said Dr. Robert Strang, provincial medical director of health, in the statement.

“We can limit the spread of the virus by continuing to wear a mask, limit social contacts, keep physical distance, wash our hands and stay home if we don’t feel well.”

Provincial laboratories completed 919 tests on Monday. McNeil and Strang are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday at 3pm.

Vaccine progress

The province has faced restrictions on the supply of vaccines caused by the Pfizer-BioNTech break production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

On Monday, 15,165 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, including 2,954 second doses.

Strang said more vaccine should arrive by the end of this week.

Atlantic Canada case numbers