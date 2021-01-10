No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday, marking the first of these days in two months.

There have also been three recoveries since Saturday, leaving 28 cases active in the province.

“Seeing a low number of cases recently and now none today reflects the good work of Nova Scotia in following Public Health protocols,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“Monday is a big day in our province with students returning to school. We can all help protect our students, teachers and staff by remaining vigilant: wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, distancing ourselves, washing our hands and staying at home if we don’t feel well. “

Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 1,343 tests on Saturday, according to the statement.

The COVID-19 rapid test is also underway on Sunday at the Sackville Heights Community Center in Middle Sackville from 12pm to 5:30 pm. People can take a quick COVID-19 test if they are over 16, have not traveled, have no symptoms, have not visited a potential exposure site and have not been in contact with someone who has had a positive test.

‘Not out of danger’

In Sunday’s statement, Nova Scotia’s medical director of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said it had been eight weeks since the province had a zero-case day.

“I am pleased to see that we have no new cases today, but we are not yet out of danger,” he said. “If we want to continue this trend of few or no new cases, we must follow all Public Health measures”.

The province is asking post-secondary students who have returned to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of isolation, regardless of symptoms.

All students who show symptoms of COVID-19 must complete a form self-evaluation online or call 811. Students will still have to end the isolation period, even with a negative result.

AN second case of COVID-19 was recently identified at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish. The student has been isolated in the residence.

On Friday, the premier announced that anyone coming to the province of New Brunswick must now isolate himself, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

New Brunswick reported 30 new cases on Saturday, requesting more rules about students traveling to the province for custody or school agreements.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers for the Atlantic provinces are:

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Sunday, with 184 active cases. Each zone in the province has reverted to the orange phase restrictions to deal with the growing number of cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported a new case on Sunday. There are five active cases in the province, with one person hospitalized.

PEI had a new case and eight active cases in Thursday’s update.

