No injuries reported after major explosion heard at Hamilton steel plant

No injuries were reported after a major explosion at a steel factory in Hamilton on Friday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Shortly after 11 am, Hamilton’s firefighters said they were called to 300 Wilcox Street, north of Burlington Street, for a fire in a building belonging to Stelco Hamilton Works, a steel factory.

Large clouds of brown smoke were seen coming from Hamilton’s waterfront industrial zone.

Sheri Ovis, a resident who lives nearby, told CBC Toronto that she “heard loud crashes and it was like three strong shock waves. We went out and saw a huge cloud of rusty brown smoke.”

Other residents of Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Burlington reported hearing the explosion, some saying it sounded like “bombs exploding”.

From Centennial / Delawana, it sounded like bombs exploding pic.twitter.com/p9zNyWVcqR & mdash;@ChrisROfficial

Substitute sergeant Jason Leek said the explosion occurred inside Hamilton’s Stelco and Burlington Street industrial complex.

All workers were counted, said Leek.

“There was no residual fire or danger that we are aware of now and no roads have been closed,” he added.

Leek told CBC News that the police and firefighters will clear the scene soon.

He said there are no current environmental concerns of which they are currently aware, but the Ministry of Environment has been contacted.