No change in Pfizer vaccine shipments from Canada as the company restores European supplies

Alberta Health said the ministry could not provide an update on the matter before Monday.

On Friday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said he was “disappointed” by the delay, saying it meant that the current vaccination phase in Alberta, which includes priority groups of health professionals, would take longer to complete. .

The start of the next phase, allowing elderly people over 75 and indigenous people over 65 to receive the jab, will consequently be postponed.

In addition, Shandro said the province will be forced to postpone some second doses of vaccination due to the news.

Pfizer shipments to Canada are expected to continue, but will contain fewer doses. There is no change in the scheduled shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

By the end of Friday, 81,561 Albertians had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 7,451 over the previous day. Among all provinces, Alberta ranks second in immunizations per capita, behind Prince Edward Island only.

The province is scheduled to administer at least another 16,000 jabs over the weekend, after Alberta Health Services said all previously announced commitments had been booked.

Also on Saturday, Alberta said it had detected 717 other cases of the new coronavirus.

The new infections came from 12,439 tests, a positive rate of 5.8 percent, consistent with the rates for the previous two days and below the average seven-day positive rate of 6.2 percent.